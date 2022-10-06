Houston – Lone Star College is hosting an Adjunct Faculty Career Fair on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 3:30 to 7 p.m. in the Lone Star Community Building located at LSC-System Office, 5000 Research Forest Drive, The Woodlands, Texas.

“Lone Star College has worked hard to develop a culture that values and respects all employees and encourages collaboration,” said Kristi Bonnin, LSC Recruiting Director. “We are also very proud that Lone Star College has recently been recognized as a 2022 Great Colleges to Work For® Institution by the Chronicle of Higher Education.”

In addition to the Chronicle of Higher Education recognition, LSC was ranked 35th in Texas by Forbes ‘America’s Best Employers By State’ list and named one of this year’s Best Workplaces in Texas™ by Fortune Magazine and Great Place To Work®.

Campus representatives will be on-site at the career fair to assist with applications and answer questions surrounding a variety of disciplines. Attendees should bring copies of their resumes, unofficial transcripts, certifications and licenses.

“These positions offer many advantages, including flexible schedules for busy people interested in teaching and the satisfaction of making a difference in our community,” said Bonnin.

Pre-registration is optional and underway at LoneStar.edu/AFCF. This event and hiring for these disciplines represent adjunct faculty positions only. For full-time faculty positions and other job openings, visit LoneStar.edu/Employment.

