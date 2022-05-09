BY: LSC

HOUSTON (May 9, 2022) – Lone Star College students, family members and friends will gather in person to celebrate at the LSC Commencement Ceremonies. LSC awards diplomas to students who complete their degree/certificate requirements at the end of each semester.

“This is truly a special time for Lone Star College students,” said Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC Chancellor. “Commencement is a chance to come together and celebrate the accomplishments and hard work of our students as they complete their degrees and certifications.”

The ceremonies for the seven Lone Star Colleges will take place May 12 – 14 and will be held in person for the first time since 2019.

Last year, LSC awarded 9,295 students with a degree or certificate during spring 2021 commencement celebrations, representing a 5% increase from 2020. In addition to conferring more than 9,000 associate degrees and certifications, LSC also awarded 23 Bachelor of Arts degrees for the very first time.

The LSC graduation ceremonies are as follows:

LSC Bachelor’s Degree Commencement Ceremony

The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center

May 13 at 6 p.m.

Featured Speaker: Dr. Alton Smith, LSC Foundation Board of Director

LSC-CyFair Commencement Ceremony

Berry Center of Northwest Houston

May 14 at 10 a.m.

Featured Speaker: Maria Fernanda Aguirre, Port Houston Director of Community Relations

LSC-Houston North Commencement Ceremony

M.O. Campbell Educational Center

May 14 at 3 p.m.

Featured Speakers: U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee; Honorable Vanessa Gilmore, former Judge, Southern District of Texas; and Ciara Harris, LSC-Houston North Student, Graduate

LSC-Kingwood Commencement Ceremony

M.O. Campbell Educational Center

May 14 at 10 a.m.

Featured Speaker: Katherine Dullen, LSC-Kingwood Student, Graduate

LSC-Montgomery Commencement Ceremony

The Woodlands Church – Fellowship Campus

May 12 at 6 p.m.

Featured Speakers: Rebeca Riley, LSC-Montgomery President and Nidal Wadi, LSC-Montgomery, Graduate

LSC-North Harris Commencement Ceremony

M.O. Campbell Educational Center

May 13 at 6 p.m.

Featured Speaker: Richard Cantu, East Aldine Management District Executive Director

LSC-Tomball Commencement Ceremony

Tomball ISD Stadium & Event Center

May 13 at 7:30 p.m.

Featured Speakers: Charles Clark, motivational speaker and creator of the Thrive Planner; Annette Preston, LSC-Tomball Student; and Joel Angelito Reyes, LSC-Tomball Student

LSC-University Park Commencement Ceremony

Berry Center of Northwest Houston

May 13 at 9 a.m.

Featured Speaker: Paula M. Mendoza, Possible Missions, Inc., Pos Mis, Inc. and Possible Properties, LLC, President and CEO

In addition to the seven colleges celebrating student success, LSC has added LSC-Online as its eighth official college to help address the growing demand for virtual learning. Visit LoneStar.edu to learn more about all the educational opportunities available today.

Lone Star College enrolls over 80,000 students each semester providing high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area and has been named a 2021 Great Colleges to Work For® institution by the Chronicle of Higher Education and ranked 35th in Texas in the Forbes ‘America’s Best Employers By State’ list. LSC consists of eight colleges, seven centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence and Lone Star Corporate College. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.