Lone Star College students selected for exclusive Dell mentorship

Houston (Dec. 22, 2021) – Lone Star College students have been chosen to participate in Excel with Dell, an early engagement mentorship program where Dell team members are able to instruct and guide students. LSC had 24 students selected, the most of any from Dell’s partnerships.

“Lone Star College has long enjoyed a partnership with Dell Technologies,” said Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC Chancellor. “This program will provide students with real, professional guidance and the opportunity to build relationships and network with people in their desired career fields.”

Selected mentees will participate in professional development events and have regularly scheduled meetings with their mentors beginning January 2022. The four-month program will be held virtually, allowing students to continue their studies at home while being instructed by Dell employees.

“I’m hoping to gain the strength, knowledge and help overall that I need to succeed in college and in my career,” said Subastiana Polk, LSC Nursing student and Excel with Dell mentee. “I am grateful for the opportunity and I can’t wait to share my journey with others.”

Dell is among the world’s leading technology companies helping to transform people’s lives with extraordinary capabilities. From hybrid cloud solutions to high-performance computing to ambitious social impact and sustainability initiatives, what Dell does impacts everyone, everywhere.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for students to gain firsthand knowledge about their career field of choice,” said Head.

