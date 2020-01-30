Share this article



Lone Star College recognized among Top Employers 2020 by DiversityJobs.com

HOUSTON (Jan. 28, 2020) – DiversityJobs.com has named Lone Star College a Top Employers 2020 for dedication and commitment to building a diverse workforce and culture.

“Diversity, inclusion and opportunity are the foundations of Lone Star College,” said Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC chancellor. “One of our system-wide priorities is to insure we’re attracting, hiring and keeping a diverse group of employees who reflect our mission and community.”

The DiversityJobs.com list of Top Employers 2020 is compiled with organizations that have shown consistent outreach and dedication to hiring from all diversity groups.

DiversityJobs.com is a member of the JustJobs.com family of job search engines developed by LatPro, Inc. for the USA.

Other higher education institutions recognized by DiversityJobs.com in 2020 include the likes of Auburn University, Kansas State University, Ohio University, The University of Texas at Austin, The University of Alabama and The University of Notre Dame.

“Lone Star College is committed to nurturing a culture that values and respects all employees and encourages collaboration,” said Alton Smith, Ed.D., LSC Board of Trustees chair. “I would urge anyone looking for a career in higher education to consider Lone Star College.”

Lone Star College was also recently named one of the 2019 Great Colleges to Work For® by the Chronicle of Higher Education for the third consecutive year.

Visit LoneStar.edu/Employment to learn more about the great career opportunities available at Lone Star College.

