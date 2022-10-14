HOUSTON (Oct. 14, 2022) – Lone Star College is paving the way for students to achieve their academic goals by offering educational opportunities such as associate degrees, workforce programs, transfer credits, continuing education courses and four baccalaureate programs. Registration for the 2022 winter mini-term and spring 2023 is now open.

To help students fund their education, LSC will host a Financial Aid and Lemonade Event at seven campuses Oct. 22 at noon. Financial aid advisors will assist applicants in completing a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or Texas Application for State Financial Aid (TASFA) application. They will also guide applicants to make the best financial decisions based on their individual needs.

“Our seasoned staff members will be available to answer all questions and walk students and their families through the financial aid process,” said Shannon Venezia, Ph.D., LSC Senior Associate Vice Chancellor Financial Aid.

LSC offers various financial aid options such as loans, work-study, grants, scholarships and relief funds. To fill out a FAFSA or TASFA application, which takes less than an hour to complete, students should be prepared to bring:

Social Security number

Alien registration number (if not a U.S. citizen)

Federal income tax returns and related files

FSA ID (username and password)

Bank statements, investment records and untaxed income information, if applicable.

“Many students and families may not want to discuss financial aid or are scared to reach out to us. However, we are here to help them,” said Venezia. “We want students to access available funds to make their education as affordable as possible.”

At the Financial Aid and Lemonade Event, attendees will enjoy lemonade and snacks and have a chance to win a $50 Amazon gift card. Visit LoneStar.edu/Lemonade to register and find the nearest event near you. The spring financial aid priority deadline is Nov. 1.

To learn more about financial aid options, visit LoneStar.edu/Financial-Aid.

Lone Star College enrolls over 80,000 students each semester providing high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area and has been named a 2022 Great Colleges to Work For® institution by the Chronicle of Higher Education, ranked 35th in Texas in the Forbes ‘America’s Best Employers By State’ list and recognized by Fortune Magazine and Great Place To Work® as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in Texas™. LSC consists of eight colleges, seven centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence and Lone Star Corporate College. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.