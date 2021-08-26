Lone Star College nursing students help address COVID-19 health care shortage

Spread the love

















HOUSTON – Lone Star College first- and second-year nursing students are being recruited to assist local hospitals impacted by the overwhelming demand for health care due to the COVID-19 surge.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, Lone Star College has been actively involved in helping our community,” said Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC chancellor. “From loaning ventilators, providing COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites, and conducting face mask and food drives, we will do whatever we can to help those in need.”

U.S. Rep. Shelia Jackson Lee organized a partnership program to have first- and second-year student nurses from Lone Star College help the staff which oversees United Memorial Medical Center, Lyndon B. Johnson Hospital and Ben Taub Hospital. Currently, the greater Houston area is facing an acute shortage of nurses.

LSC has a long tradition of training qualified health care workers and recently started to offer Bachelor of Nursing degrees with its inaugural class set to graduate later this month. The LSC nursing programs offer state-of-the-art simulation equipment and laboratories, classrooms and clinical facility rotations.

“Lone Star College remains committed to providing the resources necessary to wherever it’s needed and strongly encourages everyone to become vaccinated and wear a mask when on campus,” said Head.

The LSC nursing students will work in non-COVID-19 areas to allow full-time staff to attend to those suffering from the pandemic.

Visit LoneStar.edu/Nursing to explore all the health care programs available at LSC.