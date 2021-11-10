Spread the love

















Lone Star College-North Harris to host adjunct faculty job fair

HOUSTON (Nov. 9, 2021) – Passionate educators looking to teach during the Spring 2022 semester are encouraged to attend the Adjunct Job Fair at Lone Star College-North Harris.

The job fair will take place Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. in the LSC-North Harris Student Services Building, Room 208. Anyone interested in attending must register for the event by visiting https://lonestar-keulw.formstack.com/forms/adjunct_job_fai by Monday, Nov. 15.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with representatives from multiple divisions looking to hire instructors for more than 20 subjects, including business, electrical technology, history, and more.

“Qualified adjunct faculty are essential complements to our full-time faculty and success of our students,” said Dr. Michael Burns, Interim Vice President of Instruction at LSC-North Harris. “The options to teach online or face-to-face, as well as morning, noon, night, and weekend courses, provides flexible scheduling for our adjunct faculty.”

The standard adjunct rate is $45.75 per contact hour or $2,196 for a standard course. Those interested can view a list of available subjects with openings when registering for the event.

Lone Star College offers high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education to 93,000+ students each semester. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area and has been named a 2021 Great Colleges to Work For® institution by the Chronicle of Higher Education and ranked 35th in Texas in the Forbes ‘America’s Best Employers By State’ list. LSC consists of seven colleges, seven centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence, Lone Star Corporate College and LSC-Online. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

Daniel Clarke Sachs

Communications Coordinator

Public Relations and Community Outreach

Lone Star College-North Harris

2700 W.W. Thorne Drive

Houston, Texas 77073

Office: (281) 618-7173