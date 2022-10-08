HOUSTON, Texas (Oct. 07, 2022) Starting the Halloween season off right, Lone Star College-North Harris is kicking off its theatre season with “Misery”, written by William Goldman and based on the novel by the master of horror Stephen King.

Paul Sheldon is a famous romance novelist who has just been rescued from a car crash by Annie Wilkes, who happens to be Sheldon’s “number one fan” and is being nursed back to health in her secluded home. Annie loves Sheldon’s novels which revolve around the character Misery Chastain.

Everything soon changes when Annie reads Sheldon’s latest novel in which Misery is killed off. Upset by the fate of her favorite character, Annie demands that Sheldon write a new Misery novel. Sheldon soon realizes that Annie isn’t his nurse, she’s his warden and he’s writing for his life.

Misery by William Goldman

October 19 – 29

Performing Arts Theatre

2700 W.W. Thorne Blvd.

Houston, TX 77073

281-765-7963

Purchase tickets online:

lonestarcollegenorthharris.ticketleap.com/misery/details