Lone Star College named Outstanding Diverse Organization

HOUSTON – Lone Star College received the 2021 Diversity in Business Award from the Houston Business Journal for promoting and advancing diversity. The award honors organizations and individuals who have shown exceptional commitment to promoting practices that advance diversity and inclusion.

“Lone Star College is honored to be recognized for its efforts in making the college a place where both students and employees feel welcomed,” said Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC chancellor. “We remain committed to reflecting the community we serve.”

LSC was one of five large companies (500+ employees) to receive this recognition.

Honorees will be featured in a special publication and recognized at a virtual awards ceremony to be held March 25.

In fall 2020, LSC welcomed more than 36,700 Hispanic students representing 43% of the total population. LSC also opened its doors to more than 25,500 White and 11,400 Black students representing 30% and 13% of the student population respectively.

“We understand the importance of this issue,” said Head. “That’s why we recently hired Carlecia Wright to be LSC chief diversity officer. She will be tasked with designing new ways to focus on Lone Star College’s culture and our commitment to student success.”

In all, 53 companies were selected as honorees and divided into three awards categories: Outstanding Diverse Organizations, Outstanding Supplier Diversity and Outstanding Diversity Helping Hand. The Outstanding Diverse Organizations were also subdivided by company size.

In addition to being honored by the Houston Business Journal, LSC has also been recognized as the #1 two-year college in the nation for the number of undergraduate Hispanic students by Hispanic Outlook Magazine and the #1 Hispanic-Serving Online Community College in Texas by TexasOnlineColleges.com.