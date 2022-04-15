PHOTO: LSC 2022 StarGala

BY: LSC

HOUSTON (April 14, 2022) – Lone Star College Foundation raised nearly $440,000 during StarGala 2022, its annual signature event.

“It’s been three years since we were able to gather in person due to the pandemic,” said Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC Chancellor. “I am grateful to the nearly 600 people who attended StarGala 2022 to celebrate our students and raise funds for their success.”

LSC Foundation provided $1,589,808 in scholarships to 1,712 students and $1.3 million in program and emergency support to Lone Star College in 2021.

Attendees heard from Anthony D’Souza, a scholarship recipient and 2018 Honors College at LSC graduate. D’Souza spoke of his experience at LSC and how that led to his success at Rice University where he studied environmental and earth science. D’Souza currently works as the Research & Policy Coordinator of Air Alliance Houston, a local environmental organization that works to reduce the public health impacts of air pollution in the city and advance environmental justice.

“The money raised at StarGala 2022 will make a significant difference for many hard-working and deserving students,” said Head, who began his career in higher education as a Director of Financial Aid. “I understand how incredibly important it is to make sure we provide as many scholarships as possible.”

Supporters included: Visionary sponsor – Barnes & Noble College and Entergy; Champions sponsor – Diane & Seth Sharr; Dream Maker sponsor – PBK Architects.

“I am so grateful to our generous donors and sponsors who help make a difference in our students’ lives,” said Nicole Robinson Gauthier, LSC Foundation Executive Director. “I would also like to acknowledge our dedicated staff and volunteers whose efforts made StarGala 2022 such a success.”

This year’s live auction items included tickets for Texas A&M football, Houston Astros, Houston Rockets, a trip to Napa Valley and the popular Chancellor’s Golf Experience where one lucky bidder won the chance to play golf with LSC Chancellor Stephen C. Head.

“Supporting student success through Lone Star College Foundation is a passion for us,” said Consuella and James Harrison, StarGala 2022 chairs. “Events like StarGala allow us to partner with the students, remove barriers in the pursuit of their college education and help them reach their full potential.”

Lone Star College enrolls over 80,000 students each semester providing high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area and has been named a 2021 Great Colleges to Work For® institution by the Chronicle of Higher Education and ranked 35th in Texas in the Forbes ‘America’s Best Employers By State’ list. LSC consists of eight colleges, seven centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence and Lone Star Corporate College. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.