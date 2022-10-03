Houston (Oct. 3, 2022) – Tanya H. Shelby, LPCA, received the 2022 All in for Students Presidential Award of Excellence for aiding families in Uvalde following the shooting which took the lives of 19 students and two adults. Shelby is a Community in Schools (CIS) Program Manager who works at Lone Star College-Conroe Center, a satellite of the LSC-Montgomery Counseling Services Department and was a member of the CIS-Houston team recognized for their efforts earlier this month

“CIS-Houston was contacted by CIS-San Antonio for support as students returned to summer school after the incident,” said Shelby. “I told the team that I wanted to leave a small bit of me in Uvalde.”

The All in for Students Presidential Award of Excellence is given by the CIS National Office and awarded to someone who goes above and beyond to ensure student success. The 2022 award was given to the team of CIS-Houston employees who volunteered to go to Uvalde.

“We are so proud of the work that Tanya does,” said Rebecca L. Riley, Ed.D., LSC-Montgomery President. “Her willingness to travel to Uvalde and help families victimized by this senseless act is a testament to her dedication to helping others.”

In addition to her outreach in Uvalde, Shelby has collaborated with CIS to provide supportive services to current LSC students, including the LSC-Conroe Center Food Pantry where students can get food, baby and hygiene items to take home. Shelby also worked with LSC-Montgomery to develop and implement the Maverick Book Barn that encourages students to read leisurely.

“It was a remarkable experience to be allowed on the campus to support students and families,” said Shelby.

