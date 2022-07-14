Houston (July 13, 2022) – Lone Star College was awarded a $324,792 grant by the Texas Workforce Investment Council in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism. The funding will be used to develop the LSC Strategic Engagement for Student Career Planning Initiative which will serve both Harris and Montgomery counties.

“Texas continues to lead the nation as the best state for business thanks to our young, growing, skilled and diverse workforce,” said Governor Greg Abbott in a prepared statement. “Meeting the changing needs of Texas businesses by providing a continuing pipeline of workers with in-demand skills is paramount to ensure expanding economic opportunity in communities across the state.”

The grant will provide workforce and job readiness planning to first-generation students in the areas of manufacturing, information technology, business, visual communications and health care.

“The primary objective of this initiative is to connect our students to the employers who need them,” said Linda Leto Head, LSC Senior Associate Vice Chancellor, External and Employer Relations. “Online recruitment tools often screen students from the interview process and is getting even more difficult since the pandemic with recruiters and sources not in their office. The project will target first-generation students who typically represent an historically underrepresented and economically-disadvantaged population and require these services and activities.”

LSC welcomed more than 9,000 first time in college students in fall 2021, representing 11% of the total population.

“One unique aspect of this program is the workshops and training that will be offered to consider starting their own business,” said Carlecia Wright, LSC Chief Diversity Officer. “Students will have access to networking techniques, business plan advice, Houston economy orientation and funding opportunities.”

Fall registration is currently underway. Learn more about the many opportunities available by visiting LoneStar.edu.

Lone Star College offers high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education to 93,000+ students each semester. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area and has been named a 2021 Great Colleges to Work For® institution by the Chronicle of Higher Education and ranked 35th in Texas in the Forbes ‘America’s Best Employers By State’ list. LSC consists of eight colleges, seven centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence and Lone Star Corporate College. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.