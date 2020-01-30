Lone Star College, #1 community college degree producer for minorities in Texas

Share this article



HOUSTON – Lone Star College has been recognized by Diverse: Issues In Higher Education magazine as a Top Degree Producer among institutions conferring associate degrees to minority students.

“Lone Star College is focused on promoting academic success among all its students,” said Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., LSC chancellor. “These rankings are a testament to the tremendous work done by our faculty and staff.”

LSC ranked first in Texas and fourth in the nation among community colleges for the number of minority students graduating in all disciplines combined. The rankings are based on degrees conferred in 2017-18, the most recent data available, and were published in the December issue of the magazine.

In addition, LSC ranked fourth for the number of Hispanic students earning an associate degree, ninth for the number of Asian students earning a degree, and 12th nationwide for the number of African American students obtaining a degree.

Diverse: Issues In Higher Education uses analysis from U.S. Department of Education reports submitted by institutions. Online “campuses” are seen as a single entity, even though they enroll students globally.

Among the notable findings in the report:

More than 1 million associate degrees were awarded in the 2017-18 academic year.

In 2017-18, 44% of the associate degrees awarded (439,482 degrees) were conferred to minority students, up from 42% in 2016-17.

More than 50% of all associate degrees conferred by for-profit institutions were conferred to minority students in 2017-18.

“Lone Star College remains committed to serving all students,” said Head.

Celebrating 35 years, Diverse: Issues In Higher Education is the nation’s only news magazine dedicated exclusively to diversity issues in higher education. Diverse seeks to be a catalyst for change, and contribute to the building of educational, cultural, social and economic structures.

Lone Star College offers high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education to 99,000 students each semester. Stephen C. Head, Ph.D., serves as chancellor of LSC, the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area. LSC consists of seven colleges, eight centers, two university centers, Lone Star Corporate College and LSC-Online.