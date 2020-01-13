World icon ‘Big George’ Foreman named grand marshal for “Original” MLK Jr. Day parade

HOUSTON – Mayor Sylvester Turner and The Black Heritage Society have announced that Olympic gold medalist and two-time World Heavyweight Champion George Foreman will join the 42nd Annual “Original” Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade as the Grand Marshal.

The downtown celebration will take place on Monday, January 20, starting at Smith and Lamar streets, from 10 a.m. to noon. The Mayor’s Office of Special Events (MOSE) will co-produce the event.

“As a Texas native, and having grown up right here in Houston, it’s an honor and privilege to be named the Grand Marshal of The Original MLK Day Parade,” said Foreman.