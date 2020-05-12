Too much of a risk, too soon?

Share this article



GALVESTON, Texas – If there was ever a fear of the novel coronavirus and spread of COVID-19, that was not made clear last weekend in Galveston, as the island was flooded with bumper-to-bumper traffic on the first day the beaches were reopened.

Images shared on social media appeared to show the beaches and seawall were reminiscent of the old “beach party” or holiday weekends as thousands flocked to Galveston on May 1.

Health officials recommend that the guidelines for social distancing – not gathering in groups of more than 10 and remaining six feet between individuals – be adhered to, but that was clearly not practiced.

Beachgoers traded in masks for swimsuits, and most appeared to be soaking up the sun and enjoying the beautiful weather worry-free, a complete turnaround from the self-quarantine measures implemented recently.

The fear is that the lack of caution will place the general population in harm’s way.

“The risk, of course, is that we could see a resurgence of COVID-19 in a big way. It won’t happen right away, but we could see it later this summer or fall,” Baylor College of Medicine Dean Peter Hotez, M.D., told KHOU 11 News.

Locally, the number of Houston-area coronavirus cases has topped 11,000 with close to 300 deaths. On the positive side, there have been more than 4,000 recoveries.

So, while we know that many are experiencing cabin fever and want to go out and enjoy the waves and the pleasant breeze, we urge you to think of yourself and others, and follow the health tips the experts have provided.