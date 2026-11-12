Texas Southern University Celebrates Alumni Elected to Public Office Across the Nation

Texas Southern University is celebrating its alumni who earned the confidence of voters in the November 3, 2026, general elections, with graduates elected and reelected to public office at the federal, state and local levels in Texas and across the nation.

From the Texas Legislature and county government to judicial chambers, school boards and public offices beyond Texas, these alumni represent the breadth and influence of a Texas Southern University education and the University’s longstanding commitment to developing leaders who serve their communities.

Among this year’s most significant achievements is the election of Hon. Audra Riley, a 2006 graduate of the Thurgood Marshall School of Law, to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 4. Her election marks a historic milestone: she will become the third African American to serve on the Court, the second Thurgood Marshall School of Law graduate to do so, following the late Hon. Morris Overstreet, and the first African American woman to serve on the Court.

The accomplishments of Thurgood Marshall School of Law alumni also underscore the institution’s substantial influence on the legal profession and the administration of justice. The Law School has more alumni serving as Harris County Family Court and County Criminal Court at Law judges than any other law school. It also has more alumni serving as Fort Bend County District Court and County Court at Law judges than any other law school.

Alumni Leadership Across Texas

The University recognizes the following Thurgood Marshall School of Law alumni elected or reelected to judicial and public offices in Texas:

Harris County: Hon. Sylvia Garcia, Hon. Senfronia Thompson, Hon. Harold Dutton, Hon. Rabeea Collier, Hon. Germaine Tanner, Hon. Sonya Heath, Samantha Y. Davis, Hon. Angela M. Lancelin, Hon. Angela Graves-Harrington, Hon. Yahaira Quezada, Hon. Damiane “Dianne” Curvey, Hon. Gloria Elizabeth Lopez, Hector “Alex” Salgado, Hon. Linda Marie Dunson, Hon. Staci Childs, Hon. Melissa Marie Morris, Hon. LaShawn Williams, Hon. Angela D. Rodriguez, Hon. Juanita Jackson, Hon. Toria J. Finch, Hon. Julia Maldonado, Hon. Tiffany M. Hill and Hon. Pamela Medina.

The University also congratulates Darrell William Jordan Jr., a Texas Southern University alumnus, on his election as Harris County District Clerk.

Fort Bend County: Hon. Monica Rawlins, Hon. Latosha McGill Clayton, Hon. Brian Middleton, Stephen Longoria, Hon. Sonia Rash, Nireasha Murray, Hon. Tameika Carter and Brendetta Scott.

Hidalgo and Cameron Counties: Hon. Toribio “Terry” Palacios, Hon. Albert Garcia, Hon. Sergio Munoz Jr., Hon. Jaime Jerry Munoz, Hon. Juan A. Magallanes and Noe Garza.

Bexar County: Hon. Nadine Melissa Nieto, Hon. Oscar J. Kazen, Hon. Andrea Arevalos and Hon. Erica Dominguez.

Dallas and Tarrant Counties: Hon. Monica Purdy, Hon. Kim Cooks, Tiffany Burks, Hon. Lela Lawrence Mays, Aiesha Redmond, Hon. Remeko Edwards, Hon. Valencia Nash, Hon. Etta Mullin, Hon. Veretta Frazier, Hon. Vonda Bailey, Hon. Danielle Clark and Hon. Julia Malveaux.

Other Texas Counties: Rumaldo “Rumy” Solis Jr. and Jesus “Chuy” Dominguez (Jim Wells and Webb Counties); Maya Guerra Gamble (Travis County); Hon. Constance Filley Johnson (Victoria County); John Grady (Galveston County); Hon. Terrence L. Holmes (Jefferson County); Hon. Robert S. Anchondo and Hon. Patricia D. Chew (El Paso County); and Hon. Baldemar “Balde” Garza, Orlando Rodriguez and Hon. Jesus “Chuy” Alvarez (Starr County).

Texas Southern Alumni Serving in State and Local Government

The University’s recognition extends beyond the legal profession to alumni serving in legislative, county and local government leadership.

Among those recognized are Sen. Borris Miles, State Rep. Ron Reynolds, Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis and Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth.

The University also congratulates Rep.-elect Tyler Smith, a Texas Southern University alumnus, elected to represent Texas House District 138, and Rep.-elect Darlene Breaux, elected to represent Texas House District 149. Both will join the Texas Legislature in January 2027.

Randy Bates Jr., an alumnus recognized for his service as an Aldine Independent School District trustee, is also included.

Rep. Rhetta Andrews Bowers, a Texas Southern University alumna, is recognized for her reelection to the Texas House of Representatives, District 113.

Alumni Making an Impact Beyond Texas

Texas Southern University’s influence extends well beyond state lines. Alumni recognized in other jurisdictions include:

Hon. Hank Johnson Jr. – U.S. Representative, Georgia.

Hon. Alicia Washington – Circuit Judge, Seventh Judicial Circuit, Putnam County, Florida.

Hon. Yemi “Larry” Kings – County Court Judge, Hinds County, Mississippi.

Hon. Tonya Franklin – County and Youth Court Judge, Washington County, Mississippi.

Hon. Lauren Brown Akowe – Civil Court Judge, Kings County, Brooklyn, New York.

Bobby Forrest Jr. – Prosecuting Attorney, Arkansas.

A Legacy of Excellence Approaching 100 Years

These accomplishments reflect the enduring impact of a Texas Southern University education and the important role its alumni play in shaping communities, advancing justice and serving the public.

As Texas Southern University prepares to celebrate its Centennial in 2027, the achievements of these alumni provide a powerful illustration of a century of leadership, service and excellence. Their work across the country reflects the University’s legacy of preparing generations of leaders who make meaningful contributions to society.

“Excellence in Achievement” is more than the University’s motto; it is reflected in the accomplishments and service of its alumni and in the lasting impact they make in communities across the nation.

Texas Southern University congratulates all of its newly elected and reelected alumni and looks forward to celebrating their continued contributions to public service and civic leadership.

Excellence in Achievement!

The list reflects alumni and election information shared with the University at the time of publication. Election results, particularly in Texas, remain subject to applicable official canvassing and certification processes.