The Legacy of Deacon Gilbert Johnson, Sr.

Alpha, January 8, 1926 and Omega, August 14, 2019

Gilbert Johnson was born in St. Augustine, Texas on January 8, 1926 to Crit Johnson and Neely Watts.

He grew up and attended school up to 3rd grade in St. Augustine, Texas then years later moved to Houston where he married Ezola Broussard. Of this union 3 children were born-Corita, Cynthia, and Gilbert, Jr.

Gilbert settled on the Dairy Farm off of Jack Rabbit Road. Then he settled in Acreage Home and opened his first Texaco Service Station on West Montgomery Road. Lastly, Gilbert settled in the Carverdale community where he became a prominent business owner of Johnson’s Texaco gas station in 1957. He supported local businesses and helped extensively throughout the Carverdale area. He was a pillar in the community known for his hard work ethic giving nature, and willingness to assist those in need.

He accepted Christ at an early age and later in life became a devout member and Deacon at Greater Riverdale Baptist Church where he served for over 60 years until his home going.

Eternal rest and peace for Gilbert occurred on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 7:06p.m. at Memorial Hermann Memorial City Hospital in Houston, TX.

Gilbert was preceded in death by his parents, son, Gilbert, Jr., devoted wife, Ezola, daughter, Corita Johnson Wooten and 7 brothers.

He leaves to cherish his memories a loving daughter, Cynthia J. Boxie, 12 grandchildren, Doritha Banks, Merle Banks (Melody), Mark Johnson, Allen Childs (Regina), Troy Childs, Renderick Childs (Sandy), Shaun “Yogi” Childs (Keisha), Shaundra “Nikki” Childs (Gerard), Tonisha LeFlore, Shonte Crossland (Marrio), Star Boxie, Tonya Johnson; 27 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-great grandchildren; 2 brothers, Edward Johnson (Tammy) and Bernard Johnson (Monique) and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, and loved ones.