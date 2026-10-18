SORORITY CELEBRATES 100 YEARS OF SERVICE AND IMPACT

Greetings! The Houston Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Th eta Sorority, Incorporated is celebrating a historic milestone: 100 years of transformative service and impact in Houston. Chartered on January 27, 1927, by seven visionary, service-oriented women, the chapter made history as the first Black female Greek-letter organization to establish a chapter in Houston, Texas. Since then, generations of Delta women have helped shape the community through educational initiatives, civic engagement, advocacy, scholarship programs, and public service.

The Centennial celebration will honor the chapter’s remarkable legacy while showcasing the organization’s continued impact across Houston and beyond. Highlights of the celebration include:

• Participation in the Texas Southern University Homecoming and the H-E-B Thanksgiving Day parades

• Community service projects and public engagement events

• Historical and legacy programs recognizing a century of leadership and service

• “A Century of Elegance,” the chapter’s signature fundraising gala on January 30, 2027, bringing together community leaders, elected officials, partners, supporters, and members to celebrate 100 years of excellence.

As one of Houston’s most historic service organizations, the Houston Alumnae Chapter’s Centennial provides a unique opportunity to tell the stories of women whose leadership, advocacy, and volunteerism have impacted generations of Houstonians. Media Interview Opportunities: The Houston Alumnae Chapter is available for interviews and feature stories focused on:

• The chapter’s historic 100-year legacy in Houston

• The lasting impact of Black women in leadership and public service

• Community outreach, scholarships, and advocacy initiatives

• Multi-generational stories of sisterhood and service

Television, radio, digital, podcast, and print media are invited to connect with chapter leadership, Centennial Committee members, and longtime members whose stories reflect a century of service, resilience, and impact.