Saluting Houston mothers on the front line

HOUSTON – As the novel coronavirus / COVID-19 pandemic sweeps the globe, many of our bravest souls are out there fighting the good fight trying to help save lives, keep the economy going and flatten the curve. In honor of Mother’s Day, we salute those moms who are on the front lines, providing service to others. They come from all walks of life: first responders, firefighters, police officers, doctors, nurses, public transportation workers, food delivery drivers, retail and grocery store clerks, etc. Happy Mother’s Day and thank you for your service!
Angela Louison, LVN: Silverado Hospice
Cassandra Morgan, driver, Metro Lift: “Thank you. We transport people with all types of disabilities, and we are not being recognized at all.”
Connie Young, delivery driver: “I’m doing deliveries through Uber and grocery shopping for the elderly through Favor.”
Dana Patterson, Baytown refinery and chemical plant worker: “Goal Zero. Safety First! The oil and gas industry is essential to the economy and keeps you mobile every day.”
Heather Brown: Houston orthodontist taking emergency patients
Karen Rice, TSA supervisor at Houston Hobby Airport
Liz Morrison, Houston woman serving as healthcare worker in Dallas
Mary Young, Texas Southern University Police Chief
Pleshette Laws, manager at Walmart: “I’m working daily to ensure Houstonians have their essential needs.”
Qween Brown, CNA: Traveled from Houston to Iowa to assist patients at nursing home
Rochelle Walker, RN: Traveled from Houston to California to take care of COVID-19 patients. “People don’t realize we have viral pandemics every year. I take care of these patients the same as I would if they had TB, flu, MRSA, C Diff, or any other infectious disease. It’s what I signed up for as a nurse. “
Stephanie Payne, Respiratory Therapist: “No thanks needed, it’s my duty!’
Vera Bumpers, Metro Police Chief
Crystel Smith, nursing assistant. Traveled from Houston to New Jersey to help fight pandemic
Erica Parker, RN: Traveled from Houston to New York to take care of patients. “I don’t quit when I’m tired, I quit when I’m done.”
Ruth Elizabeth, RN: Houston woman working at Detroit’s Sinai Grace Hospital
Tranell Preston, food and grocery delivery driver. “Before COVID, it was a service used by the wealthy, now it’s a need. We are out there in stores every day fighting crowds while trying to stay safe.”