Saluting Houston mothers on the front line

HOUSTON – As the novel coronavirus / COVID-19 pandemic sweeps the globe, many of our bravest souls are out there fighting the good fight trying to help save lives, keep the economy going and flatten the curve. In honor of Mother’s Day, we salute those moms who are on the front lines, providing service to others. They come from all walks of life: first responders, firefighters, police officers, doctors, nurses, public transportation workers, food delivery drivers, retail and grocery store clerks, etc. Happy Mother’s Day and thank you for your service!

