Rep. Lalani Launches Texas Interfaith Legislators Caucus to Push Back Against Islamophobia and Defend Religious Freedom

State Representative Suleman Lalani, M.D. today announced the formation of the Texas Interfaith Legislators Caucus, a new legislative caucus created to bring lawmakers together across faiths and backgrounds in defense of religious freedom, human dignity, and unity in Texas.

Dr. Lalani will serve as Chair of the caucus, and Representative Christian Manuel will serve as Co-Chair.

The announcement came at an Interfaith Press Conference on Islamophobia in Texas hosted by Dr. Lalani, held on the front steps of the Fort Bend County Justice Center in Richmond, where faith leaders, elected officials, and community advocates gathered to reject hate and affirm the dignity and safety of Muslim Texans and all people of faith.

Speakers included Representative Dr. Lalani, Representative Gene Wu, Representative Christian Manuel, Pastor John Strader, Imam Emanuel Farooq, Jida Nabulsi of Emgage, Dr. Cleo Wadley of BRRD, Anthony Lacsamana of LULAC, religious scholar Salim Jafer, and Fort Bend County Commissioner Dexter McCoy.

“Texas Muslims are once again being turned into political targets,” said Dr. Lalani. “Let us be honest about what is happening. This is not and has never been about public safety. This is about fear. This is about division. And this is about political distraction.”

During his remarks, Dr. Lalani condemned the recent escalation of inflammatory rhetoric aimed at Muslim Texans and made clear that such attacks threaten the religious freedom of all Texans, not just one community.

“When any one community is targeted because of how they pray, all of us are less safe,” Dr. Lalani said. “That is why this moment matters, and that is why we are standing together today as legislators, faith leaders, and as one community.”

At the conclusion of the press conference, Dr. Lalani announced that he had formally filed the Texas Interfaith Legislators Caucus on March 12.

“This caucus was formed not out of reaction, but out of the need of the time,” Dr. Lalani said. “We have so much more in common than what divides us, and I invite legislators on both sides of the aisle to join us. Let us be more united, more courageous, and more determined to build a Texas where no one is made to feel unsafe because of their faith.”

The caucus is intended to bring legislators together across faiths and backgrounds to push back against division, defend religious freedom, and promote a more united Texas.

Dr. Lalani closed the event by urging Texans to remain civically engaged and morally clear in the face of rising bigotry.

“When we show up, when we organize, and when we refuse to be silent, our voices matter,” he said.

Dr. Lalani represents House District 76 in Fort Bend County, one of Texas’s most diverse and dynamic regions, including Sugar Land, Stafford, Richmond, and Meadows Place. With over 30 years of experience as a dedicated physician, he is committed to improving lives through his dual roles as a healthcare provider and legislator.