Living Legend: Lisa Johnson

Lisa Johnson born Frances Scott Johnson is a native Houstonian. She attended A.B. Anderson, Osborne and Bethune Elementary Schools. Her family moved to La Grange, where she graduated from LaGrange High School in 1983.

She also graduated from Mayo-Hill School of Modeling, studying Runway Modeling, Radio and Television Broadcasting. She is the founder of Fashion Impact Modeling Agency, The Justice and Freedom Committee for Ray A. Scott and Media Consumer Reporters of Houston.

Lisa wrote a Christmas story to set a mood for a wonderful Christmas blessing for anyone who reads it. Her invention “A Magical Christmas Story with Mattress Mac the helping hero of Houston,” was stolen and put on the market and she never received a penny. Nevertheless, she has taken her experience and put a magical twist on it, which makes the story the best Christmas wish ever! She was encouraged by all the community work Mattress Mac has done and continues to do throughout the Greater Houston area.

Lisa is a mother of six children, Brittney, Brandon, Breonna, Byron, Bryce and Bradley; and has three grandchildren, DeRyan, DeKeira and Drew. Her parents were the late Charles C. Scott and Sadie Mae Ray.