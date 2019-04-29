Living Legend: Delvin Williams

Delvin Williams (born April 17, 1951 in Houston, Texas), is a former professional American football player who was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2nd round of the 1974 NFL Draft. A 6’0″, 197-lb. running back from the University of Kansas, Williams played for the 49ers, Miami Dolphins, and Green Bay Packers in eight NFL seasons from 1974 to 1981. A two-time Pro Bowl selection in 1976 and 1978, Williams rushed for over 1,200 yards in both those seasons.

Shortly after retiring, Williams began a years-long collaboration with Nancy Reagan on her signature project to prevent teens from doing drugs called “Just Say No”. Delvin focused on providing advice to youth on preventing drug use. In this capacity, he made many presentations with Mrs. Reagan.

On March 10, 2015, Delvin Williams launched a global internet sports radio show, LIFE AFTER FOOTBALL on MJWJ Global Radio Network. The one-hour talk show airs every Tuesday at 7:00 PM/CST, broadcasting live from Houston, Texas. It explores a wide range of topics related to football focused on the athlete often unprepared for life after the sport. LIFE AFTER FOOTBALL tackles a new topic each week and provide an open format for retired football players to voice opinions. The program offers a unique approach and perspective from a retired players point of view.

Source: https://alchetron.com

Photo credit: socialagendamedia.com