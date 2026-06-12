Konnect Global Outreach Expands to Katy, Texas Under the Leadership of Apostle Promise Adeyemi

A New Chapter of Community Impact Begins at 5819 Tenth Street in Katy



KATY, TEXAS — Konnect Global Outreach is excited to announce its upcoming move to its new home at 5819 Tenth Street in Katy, Texas under the leadership of Apostle Promise Adeyemi and his wife, Pastor Lihle Adeyemi.



While Apostle Promise may be new to Katy, he is certainly not new to changing lives.



Known for their passion for outreach, generosity, and empowerment, Apostle Promise and Pastor Lihle Adeyemi have impacted thousands of lives locally and internationally through their ministry and community initiatives. Last June in Nigeria, the couple helped feed thousands of people in underserved communities and are preparing to return again in June 2026 to continue their humanitarian efforts.



Their heart for service extends deeply into the Houston area as well. Through Konnect Global Outreach, they have distributed more than 200 backpacks filled with school supplies for children preparing for the academic year, provided turkeys and food boxes for families across Harris County during Thanksgiving, and blessed over 300 families with Christmas gifts during the 2025 holiday season.



Now, with their expansion into Katy, the Adeyemis plan to double their outreach efforts and continue building programs that uplift families, empower youth, strengthen men and women, and bring hope to surrounding communities.



“Apostle Promise prides himself on giving back to the community and empowering men, women, and children to become the best version of themselves,” members of the organization shared. “Everywhere he and his wife go, they are embraced with open arms because of their genuine love for people.”



A devoted husband and father of two children, Charisma and Wealth Adeyemi, Apostle Promise is known for creating an atmosphere where people feel seen, valued, and inspired to succeed both spiritually and personally. His love for family naturally pours into the congregation and community he serves.





Although renovations are currently underway at the new Katy location, services and outreach efforts have continued consistently throughout Houston, demonstrating ministry’s unwavering dedication to serving others.



Konnect Global Outreach believes this move marks the beginning of a powerful new season for Katy and surrounding areas, with future plans focused on community development, mentorship initiatives, family support programs, youth empowerment, and city-wide outreach events.

Katy Konnect is On the way!