JAQUAVOUS DOUCETTE ANNOUNCES CANDIDACY FOR CITY COUNCIL

A graduating senior, Doucette was elected SGA President at PVAMU in 2025 and has led efforts focused on advocacy, communication, and for the students and community engagement. Later in 2025 was appointed by the Governor of Texas to serve as Student Regent for The Texas A&M University System, a statewide role where he represents more than 150,000 students and helps guide policy and accountability. He also holds membership in several campus organizations to include the Collegiate 100 and NAACP.

For more information on Doucette visit: www.Jaquavous- doucette.com Email: Jaquavousforpv@ gmail.com