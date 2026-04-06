JAQUAVOUS DOUCETTE ANNOUNCES CANDIDACY FOR CITY COUNCIL

By: Frederick V. Roberts
Jaquavous Doucette, a dedicated student leader at Prairie View A&M University who serves simultaneously as President of the Student Government Association (SGA) and Student Regent for The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents, is formally announcing his candidacy for Prairie View the election for Prairie View City Council will take place on May 2, 2026, with early voting scheduled from April 20 through April 28. Doucette encourages all residents to stay informed, get involved, and make their voices heard.
Doucette’s campaign centers on four key priorities: restoring trust in local government, strengthening the partnership between improving infrastructure and basic city services, and ensuring responsible growth and development. His platform also supports thoughtful economic development that creates opportunity while preserving the character and long-term interests of the Prairie View community.
Incidentally, Doucette ran for the same At-Large City Council seat in 2024 and came within one vote of being elected. He says that experience strengthened his commitment to public service and deepened his connection to the Prairie View community.
A graduating senior, Doucette was elected SGA President at PVAMU in 2025 and has led efforts focused on advocacy, communication, and for the students and community engagement. Later in 2025 was appointed by the Governor of Texas to serve as Student Regent for The Texas A&M University System, a statewide role where he represents more than 150,000 students and helps guide policy and accountability. He also holds membership in several campus organizations to include the Collegiate 100 and NAACP.
For more information on Doucette visit: www.Jaquavous- doucette.com Email: Jaquavousforpv@ gmail.com