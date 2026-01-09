HOUSTON HAS NO ZONING

The next question is do you have deed restrictions, but depending on how deep the developer pockets are that’s just another overrated excuse for not using commonsense to write meaningful legislation and ordinances to protect We the People for lack of zoning.

Why so many landfills and crush concrete plants in our community considering we have some of the worse air quality and some of the highest cancer rates? Why attempt to put salvage/junk yards in preexisting communities? The exhaust from the equipment, machines, forklifts, semi- trucks and etc. have to go somewhere.