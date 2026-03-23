Houston Habitat Debuts Modular Home Pilot Program in Historic Fifth Ward

Houston Habitat for Humanity is proud to announce the launch of its modular home pilot, with two homes to be installed in Houston’s Historic Fifth Ward. This groundbreaking project will showcase the potential of modular construction in providing high-quality, affordable housing options for the community. Bank of America and the CenterPoint Energy Foundation contributed a combined total of $350,000 in grant funding to support Houston Habitat’s construction innovation initiative.

The homes will be built using modular construction, which allows for precision-engineered components to be fabricated off-site and then assembled on location. This approach results in shorter build times, reduced material waste, and a cost-efficient, sustainable solution for homebuyers. Once complete, one home will be sold to a Houston Habitat homebuyer, while the other will temporarily serve as an educational model to demonstrate the quality and benefits of modular construction to the community.

“These two homes represent a step forward in innovative housing and a strong commitment to the community we serve,” said Allison Hay, CEO of Houston Habitat for Humanity. “By bringing modular homes to Houston, we hope to showcase their efficiency, affordability, and superior build quality. We believe this initiative will inspire further investment in innovative housing solutions throughout Houston.”

The land for the project was provided at a below-market rate by the Houston Land Bank (HLB), a key partner in advancing affordable, resilient homeownership through strategic land reuse. This contribution reflects HLB’s role in unlocking vacant land for the public good and turning it into lasting community assets.

The pilot program represents a shared commitment to finding innovative solutions to create affordable housing in Greater Houston to address the critical shortage in Harris County, where more than 14,000 buyer-ready units are needed for residents earning up to 120% of the area’s median income. Both funding partners underscored their dedication to supporting that need:

“Houston Habitat for Humanity’s modular home pilot is a blueprint for the future of affordable housing. At Bank of America, we are honored to support a project that so clearly aligns with our mission to help build vibrant, resilient communities,” said Hong Ogle, president, Bank of America Houston. “It is incredibly meaningful to help turn this vision into reality while driving innovative solutions to one of Houston’s biggest challenges.”

“At CenterPoint, we have a deep commitment to giving back to the communities we have the privilege of serving. We invest in strengthening and making our communities more vibrant to help our neighbors achieve extraordinary outcomes,” said Alicia Dixon, Director of Community Relations at CenterPoint Energy. “Affordable housing remains a key funding focus for the CenterPoint Energy Foundation, as we invest in initiatives that expand access to quality, affordable, and energy-efficient homes — creating lasting, positive impacts, especially for low-income and underrepresented communities.”

The pilot phase will include two properties located at 1220 and 1224 Grove Street, featuring the Greenville 2 Model. The 3-bedroom 2-bath floor plan is a spacious 1,600-square-feet with an additional 118 square feet dedicated to a charming front porch.

An opportunity will be offered at a later date for local residents, city officials, and interested parties to visit the completed model home and learn more about the process, construction, and benefits of modular housing. Any general questions regarding the modular homes, please message us at houstonhabitat.org/contact. For media inquiries, please email murphie@elmorepr.com.

About Houston Habitat for Humanity

Committed to a world where everyone has a decent place to live, Houston Habitat for Humanity’s work includes new home construction, home rehabilitation and disaster repair, infrastructure development for new communities, neighborhood revitalization and guiding Houston families to become homeowners. Houston Habitat has built more than 1,300 homes in 15 Houston neighborhoods, including the Fifth Ward, Clinton Park, Settegast, Sunnyside, and Carverdale. In addition to building, the organization has also repaired homes throughout Houston due to natural disasters; since Hurricane Harvey, Houston Habitat has repaired more than 800 homes for families who are without resources to make repairs.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Bank of America is one of the world’s leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving nearly 70 million clients with approximately 3,600 retail financial centers, approximately 15,000 ATMs (automated teller machines) and award-winning digital banking with approximately 59 million verified digital users. Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 4 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services. The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and more than 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

About the CenterPoint Energy Foundation

The CenterPoint Energy Foundation provides philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where CenterPoint Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by shareholders and has no impact on customer rates. More information about the Foundation can be found at CenterPointEnergy.com/Foundation.

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