HMAAC APPOINTS TWO NATIVE HOUSTONIANS AND HBCU GRADS TO LEAD THE MUSEUM

By: Jillian Simpson
In November 2025, the Board of Directors of the Houston Museum of African American Culture (HMAAC) unanimously voted to install Davinia Reed as the Museum’s new Chief Executive Officer, effective February 1, 2026. She succeeds Dr. John Guess Jr., who 13 years ago was charged by the Board with making tangible the vision of an African American museum in Houston.
Mrs. Reed previously served as HMAAC’s Chief Operating Officer for five years, providing strategic leadership and operational oversight while advancing the Museum’s mission to preserve, promote, and celebrate African American art, history, and culture. Throughout 2025, she led the Museum’s engagement in curatorial transition, facility maintenance improvements, upgrades to its technical infrastructure, and expanded program development ensuring the institution remained both culturally relevant and operationally strong.
Widely respected in museum circles as a connector and community builder, Reed’s work bridges institutions, stakeholders, funders, public officials, and the broader community. Partners including the Houston Endowment, H-E-B, the John Biggers Estate, and the Johnson Family Fund, along with public officials such as Houston City Councilman Edward Pollard and State Representative Lauren Simmons and colleagues across Houston’s Museum District, have expressed strong confidence in her leadership.
Reed has worked collaboratively with past curators to ensure timely gallery preparation, shipping, and installation of exhibitions, and has played an integral role in engaging the Museum’s Guest Curator search firm. She also represented HMAAC in initial negotiations with its Seattle-based Oculus project vendor and its Paris-based AI vendor, while helping shape the Museum’s campus expansion strategy.
A proud graduate of Fort Bend ISD Willowridge High School and Clark Atlanta University, where she studied Business Administration, Reed embodies the University’s spirit of “I’ll find a way or make one.” Her career reflects a deep commitment to education, equity, and empowerment, guiding her advocacy for meaningful access to learning and community growth. Her executive leadership has been further strengthened through participation in Harvard Business School programs and business retreats. She is also a member of National Women of Achievement Inc., championing excellence, service, and leadership among women nationwide.
She has been married for 23 years to Markus Reed and is the proud mother of two daughters, Makaela and Madisynne, who inspire her lifelong dedication to family, faith, and service. “As a Clark graduate, I am thrilled to see a fellow alumna grow so much,” said HMAAC Co-President Cindy Miles. “Davinia’s calm demeanor belies her outstanding organizational skills and talent. She is perfectly suited to meet the challenges we continue to face as an African American cultural asset in Houston Texas.”
HMAAC Board Co-President Gina Carroll added, “The Board has worked closely with Davinia and witnessed her phenomenal growth and independent thinking. We believe she is the right person to take the baton from our storied Dr. John Guess, Jr. and lead us confidently into the future.”
According to Dr. Guess, “Succession is not easy, and we have tried previously and unsuccessfully to get this done. This time we looked within the organization. After working with Davinia Reed as my second in command, I am confident we have found the right fit, someone who understands our unique brand and is committed to enhancing it.”
Strengthening Executive Leadership Upon assuming the CEO role, Reed immediately moved to strengthen HMAAC’s ex- ecutive leadership by appoint- ing Jillian Simpson as the Museum’s new Chief Administrative Officer. A longtime patron and joy- ful volunteer of HMAAC, Simpson joins the organization committed to deepening its impact across community, culture, education, and Houston’s African diasporic history.
A native Houstonian and Fort Bend ISD Clements High School graduate, she was a district champion hurdler, clarinetist in the marching band, and a founding member of her school’s Black Heritage Organization. Raised by two proud Texas Southern University alumni, she later attended Howard University in Washington, D.C. , an experience in “Chocolate City” that profoundly shaped her identity and worldview.
Jillian attended Howard University while working full-time and interning at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, fueling her passion for science, his- tory, and disciplined learning. After earning her degree in Marketing and International Business, she returned to Houston and began a 14year career with Chevron Corp. as a Senior Strategic Business Planner, where she led global financial benchmarking across six continents and oversaw multiregional IT budgets totaling more