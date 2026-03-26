HMAAC APPOINTS TWO NATIVE HOUSTONIANS AND HBCU GRADS TO LEAD THE MUSEUM

Mrs. Reed previously served as HMAAC’s Chief Operating Officer for five years, providing strategic leadership and operational oversight while advancing the Museum’s mission to preserve, promote, and celebrate African American art, history, and culture. Throughout 2025, she led the Museum’s engagement in curatorial transition, facility maintenance improvements, upgrades to its technical infrastructure, and expanded program development ensuring the institution remained both culturally relevant and operationally strong.

Widely respected in museum circles as a connector and community builder, Reed’s work bridges institutions, stakeholders, funders, public officials, and the broader community. Partners including the Houston Endowment, H-E-B, the John Biggers Estate, and the Johnson Family Fund, along with public officials such as Houston City Councilman Edward Pollard and State Representative Lauren Simmons and colleagues across Houston’s Museum District, have expressed strong confidence in her leadership.