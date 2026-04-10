HISTORY LUNCHEON WAS A HUGE SUCCESS

This auspicious annual event program consisted of: Welcome by Jeanie Robins, Chair; Prayer by Mable Scott Austin; Women’s History Theme by Zaria Laddie; Mission Tribute by Zaria Laddie; Dr. Felica York, Key Note Speaker; delicious lunch served; Presentations and Awards by Jeanie Robins; Call to Action by Jeanie Robins; and Closing Remarks by Mable Scott Austin. SSLW were absolutely ecstatic to celebrate, honor, and thank four amazing 2026 Women’s History Honorees!

These honorees serve selflessly with their hearts, heads, and hands! Zaria Laddie, Mistress of Ceremony and Dr. Felicia York, guest speaker kept everyone joyfully engaged! Honorees received designer crystal plaques & keepsake programs! Mable Scott Austin was presented a surprise via an award for her lifetime service & vision by Mayor McCutcheon! NINE GENEROUS SUPPORTERS: Williams; Magnus Charitable Trust; Monica’s Brides Flowers; The Cee Suite; Amazing Smiles Dental Spa; Mose & Mable Austin; Eric and Jeanie Robins; Dianne’s Cookies; and Ka’Tina Smith. SPECIAL THANKS

to the incredible 2026 Women’s History Committee: Jeanie Robins, Vice President, Programs, Platinum Partner, & Event’s Chair; Mable Scott Austin, Founder, Lifetime Partner; Jaela Ketchum Hernandez, Chair, Social Media and Program

Co Chair, Community Involvement, and Charles Robins, Photographer!