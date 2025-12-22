Harris County Releases Cost Estimates for Astrodome Options

Harris County has received cost estimates outlining two potential paths for the Astrodome, renovation and demolition. Commissioners Court and County leaders have long emphasized the importance of having this data to make informed, responsible decisions about the Astrodome’s future.

The renovation option would restore the Astrodome to basic operational functionality. This approach does not include full historic preservation or upgrades to meet modern venue standards, but would address necessary improvements such as plumbing and HVAC systems to allow safe occupancy. Under this scenario, the Astrodome would still not be suitable to host large-scale collegiate or professional sporting events. The estimated cost is $752,576,133.

The demolition option, which is estimated to cost $54,966,318, would demolish the structure, clear debris, and leave the below-grade area in its current condition until a future use for the site is identified.

“These cost estimates illustrate that it will not be financially feasible for Harris County to renovate the Astrodome without significant private investment,” said Interim County Administrator Jesse Dickerman.

While no timeline for a decision on the future of the Astrodome has been set, these estimates represent an important step in the County’s due diligence to consider all available options. The Astrodome sits at the heart of NRG Park, a 350-acre complex that includes NRG Center, NRG Arena, and NRG Stadium, and any decisions about its future must be made in partnership with our major tenants, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and the Houston Texans, and the community. The Astrodome remains a defining part of Harris County’s history and identity, and these efforts aim to ensure its legacy is considered thoughtfully in shaping the County’s path forward.

Questions or comments regarding the Astrodome may be directed to CountyAdministration@harriscountytx.gov.