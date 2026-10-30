Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis’s Statement on the Passing of Dolores Huerta

HARRIS COUNTY — Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis released the following statement in response to the death of Dolores Huerta, a labor leader and civil rights icon.

“Today, we honor the life and legacy of my friend Dolores Huerta and extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones.

Dolores Huerta was a trailblazing labor leader, civil rights icon, democracy defender, and environmentalist who fought tirelessly for justice, dignity, and freedom for all people.

She dedicated her life to uplifting working families, immigrants, women, and movements for justice across the country and throughout the world.

Her courage, determination, and unwavering belief in the power of collective action transformed millions of lives and built a more just society.

In Harris County, we honor her through our Moving Monuments public art project and the work we do every day to advance justice and strengthen our democracy.

Through action and art, we will ensure that Dolores Huerta remains a powerful presence in our communities, serving as a reminder of her legacy and what she taught us about the power of organizing and standing up for what is right.

Rest in power, Dolores. Your fight lives on.

¡Sí, se puede!”