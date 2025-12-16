Glenn Heights councilmember Travis Bruton elected as Mayor Pro Tem

Glenn Heights’ Place 3 city councilmember Travis Bruton was unanimously elected to the Mayor Pro Tem position earlier this month.

This will be Bruton’s first time as Mayor Pro Tem.

“I am truly humbled to be unanimously selected as Mayor Pro Tem for the City of Glen Heights,” Bruton said. “This is more than a leadership role. It is a call to serve with greater purpose. I want to thank my fellow council members for their trust and our residents for the passion they bring to see forward progress in our city.”

Bruton moved to Glenn Heights in 2013 and made history in 2017 when he was the youngest person ever elected to the Glenn Heights City Council.

During his time on the city council, Bruton has established the Youth Advisory Council, which empowers young residents to engage in local governance. He has also facilitated a citywide partnership with CVS to introduce a prescription drug discount card, helping residents save significantly on medication costs.

He also stays active sitting on multiple boards and committees, including as Vice Chair of the National League of Cities Small Cities Council; a member of Leadership Southwest, and an advisor to the Red Oak ISD Superintendent’s Council.

“Glenn Heights is a city on the rise,” Bruton acknowledges. “We are a community filled with potential, resilience, and people who care deeply about where we’re headed. As Mayor Pro Tem, my commitment is to help ensure our progress is intentional, inclusive and rooted in the values that make Glenn Heights home.”

The new Mayor Pro Tem believes that together, residents and city leaders will continue to build a future where every family feels seen, every neighborhood feels supported, and every resident can thrive.

“I’m honored to serve, and I’m excited for what we will accomplish together,” he concluded.

About the City of Glenn Heights: The City of Glenn Heights was incorporated in 1969 and is located along IH-35 East. A hospitable, business friendly and rapidly growing community divided between- Dallas and Ellis counties, Glenn Heights has a total area of 7.2 sq. miles.