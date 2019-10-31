FORT BEND COUNTY JUDGE KP GEORGE KICKS OFF INAUGURAL SMALL BUSINESS RESOURCES FORUM

WHAT: Fort Bend County Judge KP George to host the first ever Fort Bend County Small Business Resource Forum in partnership with the U.S. Small Business Administration, Fort Bend County Small Business Development Center and the University of Houston-Sugar Land. Presentations on how to do business with the Federal and County Governments will be provided by the U.S. Small Business Administration. The Resource Forum will be a great opportunity for business organizations, residents, small business owners, entrepreneurs, and those interested in starting a small business to learn cutting-edge information on how to engage with the county and federal governments to grow their industries. A valuable Question and Answer Session where the audience gets a chance to ask questions directly to industry-leading experts will follow the presentation.

WHEN: Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 9:30 am – 12:30 pm

WHERE: University of Houston-Sugar Land, Technology Building- Room 105A, 13850 University Blvd., Sugar Land, Texas 77479

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Invited Guests- Small Business Development Center, Women’s Business Center, Minority Business Development Agency, Women Veterans Business Center, Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Ft. Bend Chamber of Commerce, Fort Bend Economic Development Council, Houston Area urban League, Cámara de Empresarios Latinos, Tri-County Black Chamber of Commerce, and Indo-American Chamber of Commerce of Greater Houston. (List subject to change)

