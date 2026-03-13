DR. FREDERICK D. HAYNES III CLAIMS HISTORIC VICTORY

By: Tara Hanney
In a night defined by high energy and a clear call for transformative leadership, Rev. Frederick Douglass Haynes III, Ph.D., has emerged victorious as the Democratic nominee for Texas’s 30th Congressional District. Addressing a capacity crowd of supporters at The Reserve at Redbird, Dr. Haynes declared the win a “victory for the people” and a mandate to bring justice-centered leadership to Washington.
“I’m grateful that the people of District 30 have spoken resoundingly. I recognize this is halftime. At the same time, I am deeply disappointed that the Republicans continue to play their fascist games of suppressing the vote because they don’t believe in a democratic vision,” said Rev. Frederick Douglass Haynes III, Ph.D.
The atmosphere at the election night watch party was electric as early returns signaled a decisive lead. For many in attendance, the victory represents greater than a political shift; it is the culmination of Dr. Haynes’ forty-year legacy of advocacy, economic empowerment, and civil rights leadership in North Texas.
Dr. Haynes’ win marks a historic moment for the district. Known nationally as “a voice for the voiceless”, his campaign was built on the pillars of criminal justice reform, expanding the models of community reinvestment he championed in South Dallas, and ensuring that the next generation inherits a district defined by opportunity rather than neglect.
“The same healthcare they get in Congress, you should be able to get right here in District 30. I am going to D.C. hired by you and to serve you,”