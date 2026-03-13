DR. FREDERICK D. HAYNES III CLAIMS HISTORIC VICTORY

In a night defined by high energy and a clear call for transformative leadership, Rev. Frederick Douglass Haynes III, Ph.D., has emerged victorious as the Democratic nominee for Texas’s 30th Congressional District. Addressing a capacity crowd of supporters at The Reserve at Redbird, Dr. Haynes declared the win a “victory for the people” and a mandate to bring justice-centered leadership to Washington.

“I’m grateful that the people of District 30 have spoken resoundingly. I recognize this is halftime. At the same time, I am deeply disappointed that the Republicans continue to play their fascist games of suppressing the vote because they don’t believe in a democratic vision,” said Rev. Frederick Douglass Haynes III, Ph.D.