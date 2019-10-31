Community Engagement Meeting for the South Mayde Creek Channel Conveyance Improvements and Related Stormwater Detention Projects
HCFCD Projects U101-00-00-P003 and U501-06-00-E001- Bond Projects C-36 and
C-46
The Harris County Flood Control District will hold a Community Engagement
Meeting for the South Mayde Creek Channel Conveyance Improvements and
Related Stormwater Detention projects. The purpose of this meeting is to
inform residents about the status of the projects and share project
information.
The purpose of Channel Conveyance Improvements on Lower South Mayde Creek is
to improve the flow of stormwater and to explore the possibility of a bypass
channel to increase the discharge of stormwater into Addicks Reservoir. The
purpose of the Stormwater Detention Basin project on South Mayde Creek is to
safely store excess stormwater during heavy rain events and slowly release
it back into the bayou when the threat of flooding has passed. The two
projects will work together to reduce flooding risks along lower South Mayde
Creek in the Addicks Reservoir watershed of northwest Harris County. Both
projects will be funded with bonds approved by Harris County voters on
August 25, 2018. Community engagement is an important component of the Bond
Program, and we invite your participation as the program is implemented.
The Community Engagement Meeting will be held on:
Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Richard & Meg Weekley Community Center
8440 Greenhouse Road
Houston, Texas 77433
The Community Engagement Meeting will begin at 6 p.m. with a brief
presentation at 6:15 p.m. An open house will follow the presentation, where
interested citizens are invited to review informational exhibits, discuss
the project with Harris County representatives, and provide comments to the
Harris County Flood Control District. Information from the meeting will be
available the next day on the website.
For questions, please contact the Flood Control District at 346-286-4000, or
fill out the comment form online at www.hcfcd.org/C36 and www.hcfcd.org/C46.