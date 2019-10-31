HCFCD Projects U101-00-00-P003 and U501-06-00-E001- Bond Projects C-36 and

C-46

The Harris County Flood Control District will hold a Community Engagement

Meeting for the South Mayde Creek Channel Conveyance Improvements and

Related Stormwater Detention projects. The purpose of this meeting is to

inform residents about the status of the projects and share project

information.

The purpose of Channel Conveyance Improvements on Lower South Mayde Creek is

to improve the flow of stormwater and to explore the possibility of a bypass

channel to increase the discharge of stormwater into Addicks Reservoir. The

purpose of the Stormwater Detention Basin project on South Mayde Creek is to

safely store excess stormwater during heavy rain events and slowly release

it back into the bayou when the threat of flooding has passed. The two

projects will work together to reduce flooding risks along lower South Mayde

Creek in the Addicks Reservoir watershed of northwest Harris County. Both

projects will be funded with bonds approved by Harris County voters on

August 25, 2018. Community engagement is an important component of the Bond

Program, and we invite your participation as the program is implemented.

The Community Engagement Meeting will be held on:

Thursday, November 14, 2019, from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Richard & Meg Weekley Community Center

8440 Greenhouse Road

Houston, Texas 77433

The Community Engagement Meeting will begin at 6 p.m. with a brief

presentation at 6:15 p.m. An open house will follow the presentation, where

interested citizens are invited to review informational exhibits, discuss

the project with Harris County representatives, and provide comments to the

Harris County Flood Control District. Information from the meeting will be

available the next day on the website.

For questions, please contact the Flood Control District at 346-286-4000, or

fill out the comment form online at www.hcfcd.org/C36 and www.hcfcd.org/C46.