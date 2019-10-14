By Anita Mamou Joseph

HOUSTON – The African American Women Council for Community Outreach (AAWCCO) hosted its second biennial Gala, “A Night of Giving Gala Fundraiser,” recently at the Hilton Garden Inn in Pearland, Texas. The Gala’s emcee was Shamanda R. Joseph, Esq. of Atlanta, GA and the keynote speaker was Lucy Bremond, Executive Director of Emancipation Park Conservancy at Houston’s Historic Emancipation Park.

Mrs. Bremond gave a compelling keynote address on the benefits of giving to support programs like the ones managed by the AAWCCO.

The AAWCCO was founded in 1997 and is a non-profit, 501(c)3 organization whose mission is to “support underprivileged school age children with school uniforms and supplies, toys at Christmas time and scholarships” for high school graduating seniors in Houston and the surrounding areas. All proceeds from the Gala will benefit the scholarship fund.

For information about the AAWCCO or to donate please visit our website at: aawcco.org; follow us on Facebook: aawcco; or email us at aawcco1997@gmail.com

AAWCCO officers include: Anita Mamou Joseph, Founder/President; Beverly Robertson, Vice President; Alice Richardson, Treasurer; Sheretta J. Carmouche, Secretary; Brenda Brown, Assistant Secretary; Brenda Mays, Historian and Pamela Rand, Chaplain