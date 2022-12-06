On Saturday December 3rd, members of the Katy Cypress Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc and a

host of supporters began the holiday with their annual Pay it Forward Day.

The event, held this year at the Bear Creek HEB located on Hwy 6 and Keith Harrow, is designed to randomly spread goodwill and kindness to shoppers in the community who may be experiencing economic

uncertainty as a result of inflation or other hardships. All that is asked in return is that the recipient Pay It

Forward to someone else in their own way.

The first Pay It forward Day was held at this HEB location in 2015. Since then, it has become the chapters

signature event and one that its members look forward to every year.

Since its beginning, the group has impacted hundreds of families and distributed nearly $30,000 in free

toys and groceries. Several chapters of Alpha Phi Alpha have recently started their own Pay it Forward

campaigns and the local group is planning to take the initiative statewide and eventually nationwide to its

over 700 chapters. Chapter President Nakiea Williams said “Once a year we get the chance to show acts of kindness to the community here in the Cypress area and so we are truly grateful for the number of people who came out and supported us.”