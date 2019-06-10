CW39 Houston Showcases Art by Aldine ISD Students

Ten students from Carver High School for Engineering, Applied Technology, and the Arts had their work featured the first week of June on the Morning Dose on CW39 Houston.

Each week, the morning show features work from students across the Houston area on The Art Spot.

AISD Students Featured on CW39 Houston Morning Dose The Art Spot

Vanessa Arias
Artwork: #Glossophobia, mixed media abstract painting
Teacher: Luna

Laila Chinn
Artwork: Un montón de marrón (drawing)
Teacher: Smith

Rosalinda González
Artwork: Peek-a-Boo (woodcut print)
Teacher: Luna

Alaysha Hampton
Artwork: Childhood Exuberance (photograph)
Teacher: Kirkpatrick

Fabiola Hernández
Artwork: The Spacemen (photograph)
Teacher: Kirkpatrick

KaDarria Monroe
Artwork: The Junkyard (intaglio etching print)
Teacher: Luna

Jordan Smith
Artwork: Ocular Trauma (digital art)
Teacher: Kirkpatrick

Brianna Tobias
Artwork: Chloe (woodcut print)
Teacher: Luna

Amani Turner
Artwork: Lucidity (drawing)
Teacher: Smith

Barbara Villarreal
Artwork: An Ode to the Martian’s Reality (digital art)
Teacher: Kirkpatrick

Source and Photo credit: Mike Keeney/A.I.S.D.