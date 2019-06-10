CW39 Houston Showcases Art by Aldine ISD Students
Ten students from Carver High School for Engineering, Applied Technology, and the Arts had their work featured the first week of June on the Morning Dose on CW39 Houston.
Each week, the morning show features work from students across the Houston area on The Art Spot.
Vanessa Arias
Artwork: #Glossophobia, mixed media abstract painting
Teacher: Luna
Laila Chinn
Artwork: Un montón de marrón (drawing)
Teacher: Smith
Rosalinda González
Artwork: Peek-a-Boo (woodcut print)
Teacher: Luna
Alaysha Hampton
Artwork: Childhood Exuberance (photograph)
Teacher: Kirkpatrick
Fabiola Hernández
Artwork: The Spacemen (photograph)
Teacher: Kirkpatrick
KaDarria Monroe
Artwork: The Junkyard (intaglio etching print)
Teacher: Luna
Jordan Smith
Artwork: Ocular Trauma (digital art)
Teacher: Kirkpatrick
Brianna Tobias
Artwork: Chloe (woodcut print)
Teacher: Luna
Amani Turner
Artwork: Lucidity (drawing)
Teacher: Smith
Barbara Villarreal
Artwork: An Ode to the Martian’s Reality (digital art)
Teacher: Kirkpatrick
Source and Photo credit: Mike Keeney/A.I.S.D.