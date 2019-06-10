CW39 Houston Showcases Art by Aldine ISD Students

Ten students from Carver High School for Engineering, Applied Technology, and the Arts had their work featured the first week of June on the Morning Dose on CW39 Houston.

Each week, the morning show features work from students across the Houston area on The Art Spot.

Vanessa Arias

Artwork: #Glossophobia, mixed media abstract painting

Teacher: Luna

Laila Chinn

Artwork: Un montón de marrón (drawing)

Teacher: Smith

Rosalinda González

Artwork: Peek-a-Boo (woodcut print)

Teacher: Luna

Alaysha Hampton

Artwork: Childhood Exuberance (photograph)

Teacher: Kirkpatrick

Fabiola Hernández

Artwork: The Spacemen (photograph)

Teacher: Kirkpatrick

KaDarria Monroe

Artwork: The Junkyard (intaglio etching print)

Teacher: Luna

Jordan Smith

Artwork: Ocular Trauma (digital art)

Teacher: Kirkpatrick

Brianna Tobias

Artwork: Chloe (woodcut print)

Teacher: Luna

Amani Turner

Artwork: Lucidity (drawing)

Teacher: Smith

Barbara Villarreal

Artwork: An Ode to the Martian’s Reality (digital art)

Teacher: Kirkpatrick

Source and Photo credit: Mike Keeney/A.I.S.D.