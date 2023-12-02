Laurence J. “Larry” Payne has 35 years of experience in public service, education and not-for-profit and religious leadership. Larry is recognized from City Hall to the White House with city, State and National leaders actively seek out his counsel in leadership, diversity, management, organization design, and strategic planning. Larry is President of The Educational Excellence Resource Group LLC.

An education, training, and consulting firm based in Houston. Larry recently served as President and CEO of Houston Habitat for Humanity – America’s leader in the building of affordable housing for underprivileged families. During his tenure he increased home production threefold and personally secured an endowment from Oprah Winfrey for 65 houses known as Angel Lane Subdivision for Katrina families.

Larry’s career in public service includes notable positions at the city, state and congressional levels. As District Director for Congressman Mickey Leland, he managed the congressman’s Texas-based programs, pre and post-election. Recognized in national circles, Larry was asked by Congressman Chris Bell to serve as his District Director. Larry oversaw all operations for the 25th Congressional District with oversight of offices in Houston, Pasadena and Baytown.

Prior to serving representatives from Congress, Larry established himself at the city level where he served as Executive Advisor and Consultant to Houston Mayor Lee Brown on issues of diversity, education and community initiatives. In addition, Larry served as Houston’s Deputy City Controller under George Greanias and Directed Houston City Council Agenda for Houston Mayor Kathy Whitmire. Larry’s love to serve extends into leadership roles within the Roman Catholic Church; including Executive Director of the Office of Social Development for the ArchDiocese of Minneapolis / St. Paul, Vicar of Urban Affairs for the Diocese of Belleville, Illinois, and Director of Community Relations for the ArchDiocese of GalvestonHouston. Larry was honored as the recipient of the Knights of St. Peter Claver Justice Award, a National Award given to select individuals who exemplify outstanding community service.