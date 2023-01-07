Dr. Carolyn Evans -Shabazz Councilwoman of District D kicked off celebrating the first principle of Kwanzaa at the opening event of Kwanza held at the Third Ward Multi Purpose Center hosted by the Greater Houston Area Kwanzaa Planning Committee.

The Shrine of the Black Madonna was the location of the Kwanza Celebration, Kujichagulia – Self Determination hosted by The Black United Front, Houston Chapter. It was great night to celebrate our Community Leader, Rev. “Baba Yawo” Milligan for all of his amazing work in Houston. This culturally inspiring event was hosted by Osunbunmi Gaidi, MC and her son,Obafunso Gaidi, MC.

After the awards presentation. Everyone continued to enjoy the Vendor Market and Open Mic Talent Show. Trey Legall from the Shape Community Center shared his amazing voice & drumming skills along with Poets, singers, and storytellers. What an awesome cultural experience.