KILLING THE LEGACY

Justice Clarence Thomas was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1991, after the death of Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first Black Justice. Thomas is the second Black Justice to serve on the Court, appointed by President George H. Bush, and his appointment was troubling because of accusations made by Anita Hill, a longtime associate. Justice Thomas is the longest serving member of the Court since Justice Anthony Kennedy retired in 2018. Hence, Justice Thomas is the oldest member of the Supreme Court, but God knows that he is not the most spiritually wise member by any stretch of one’s imagination, because: “The wise shall inherit glory: but shame is the promotion of fools (Proverbs 3:35).” Justice Thomas has not received any glory but

has been extremely foolish. Of course, there are foolish individuals in high positions all around the world, even Jesus walked with one (Judas), and we all know the rest of the story.

Unfortunately, Justice Thomas has gone a step further for a Righteous President to appoint him to the highest court in the land presenting himself as a righteous man with a universalized God conscience. Sadly, most Americans have been extremely disappointed both in Justice Thomas’s judicial temperament, moral judgments, and his exclusive judicial voting decisions (record). Justice Thomas’s non-inclusive mentality and judicial voting record has mentally, legally, socially, and economically hurt the USA, himself, and his family. Judas was known as the son of prediction in Jewish culture, and Justice Thomas is known as the Judas in Black culture. In fact, Justice Thomas has done immeasurable reputational harm to himself as well as the Black community. This is why, in the Black community, Justice Thomas is known as an Oreo, Black on the outside, White on the inside, and highly spiritually confused.

However, with God there is only human beings, not defined nor conditioned by skin-color. All of us come from the lineage of Adam and Eve, who were kicked out of the Garden of Eden, and now we are all born of a woman, with a few days, and full of trouble. Judas kissed Jesus and betrayed him. Justice Thomas has told Blacks to kiss where the sun does not shine. Hence,

Justice Thomas has betrayed the tenets of multi-cultural democracy, and the notion of being a strict constitutionalist via ultra-conservatism, which in turn, is socio-economic and ethnic exclusion. History will be the judge of Justice Clarence Thomas, and he will not be held in high esteem as was his predecessor, Justice Thurgood Marshall. To add insult to injury history will not be kind to his wife, because of her MAGA exclusionary White Privilege Oriented Activities. America, there is an accountability judgment day coming for us all, and the playing field shall be leveled, because: “As it is appointed unto men once to die, but after this the judgment.” (Hebrews

9: 27). This scriptural verse is also applicable to the rich men who did specialized favors for Justice Thomas, and his family.

America, know this Justice Thomas is patiently waiting to enjoy his plunder, anxiously praying

for the Presidency of Donald J. Trump so he can retire, and The GOP can continue to stack the court with conservative exclusionary politicians, not democracy-oriented jurists. Just as a reminder, the Barn-Builder said: “this I will do”, I will tear down my barns, and build greater barns. But God said unto him, Thou fool, this night thy soul shall be required of thee.” (Luke 12: 18-20). The Barn Builder never received the opportunity to drink, eat, and be merry, because that night the Grand Reaper knocked on his door, and said your time is now, and all his earthly goods went to others. Be careful what you say and do materialistic hoarders, because: “Death and life are

in the power of the tongue: and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof.” (Proverbs 18: 21).

Justice Thomas’s judicial thinking and socio-economic philosophy concerning life were influenced by Thomas Sowell. A noted Black economist who characterized Black students at Cornell protesting concerning perceived injustices as hoodlums. America is a nation that is

comprised of citizens from around the world, and sometimes we are referred to as the melting-pot of the world community. Therefore, everything we do and say must reflect the basic

principles of a multicultural democratic society, and the highest court in the land should never be influenced by partisan politics, only by law. Justice Thomas is an utter disgrace to God, self, and country, because he more so than any other justice has politicized the Supreme Court. America must always be the spiritual light on the hill that draws all individuals to the reality that equal is equal, not more or less equal by creatively living to the Godly principles of the Preamble and the U.S. Constitution. The Preamble to the Constitution should be canonized because of its spiritual moral truths: “that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness”.