Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” Shatters Records and Dominates Hip-Hop Feuds

[Photo: Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images]

Kendrick Lamar has once again demonstrated his formidable presence in the hip-hop industry with his latest track, “Not Like Us.” The song has not only captivated audiences but also broken significant records, previously held by his long-time rival, Drake. This development is the latest in a series of highly publicized confrontations between the two artists, underscoring the competitive and often contentious nature of the hip-hop scene.

“Not Like Us” emerged as a powerful diss track aimed directly at Drake, who has been a central figure in Kendrick’s lyrical crosshairs for some time. The song addresses a variety of controversial issues, including personal accusations and pointed criticisms of Drake’s career and personal life. Despite the incendiary content, or perhaps because of it, the track has achieved unprecedented success on streaming platforms.

Within its first day of release, “Not Like Us” shattered the record for the most single-day streams for a hip-hop song on Spotify. The track garnered over 11.85 million streams, surpassing the previous record held by Drake’s “Girls Want Girls” featuring Lil Baby, which had achieved 6.593 million streams in a single day. This milestone underscores Kendrick’s immense influence and the high level of anticipation and engagement his music generates among fans.

The success of “Not Like Us” is particularly notable given the nature of diss tracks, which traditionally serve as platforms for artists to vent personal grievances and assert dominance over rivals. While such tracks often attract attention, they do not always achieve the commercial success of more mainstream releases. Kendrick’s ability to combine sharp lyrical content with widespread commercial appeal is a testament to his artistry and strategic acumen in the music industry.

In addition to breaking streaming records, “Not Like Us” has fueled ongoing discussions and debates within the hip-hop community. Fans and critics alike have dissected the lyrics, analyzing Kendrick’s pointed references to various incidents and aspects of Drake’s life and career. The song’s impact has extended beyond streaming numbers, influencing social media conversations and sparking a wave of reactions from both supporters and detractors of the two artists.

The rivalry between Kendrick Lamar and Drake is not a new phenomenon. It has evolved over several years, with both artists using their music to address and escalate their disputes. This dynamic has contributed to some of the most memorable moments in recent hip-hop history, as each new release adds another layer to their ongoing saga. The competitive nature of their relationship has arguably pushed both artists to greater creative heights, resulting in music that resonates deeply with their respective fan bases.

Kendrick’s strategic release of “Not Like Us” can also be seen as a calculated move to capitalize on the current landscape of hip-hop, where feuds and rivalries often drive engagement and boost visibility. By directly challenging one of the industry’s biggest names, Kendrick has ensured that his music remains at the forefront of public discourse, capturing the attention of listeners and media outlets alike.

As “Not Like Us” continues to climb the charts and break records, it is clear that Kendrick Lamar’s influence in the music industry remains as potent as ever. His ability to blend personal commentary with commercial success sets him apart as a unique force in hip-hop. Fans eagerly anticipate his next move, while industry observers watch closely to see how this latest chapter in the Kendrick-Drake rivalry unfolds.