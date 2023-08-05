Norman Cousins said it best, “A library is the delivery room for the birth of ideas, a place where history comes to life.” The library was a place for me to escape as a child. A place where I could find a good book to get lost in. During my youth, I loved listening to the librarians, I loved conducting research for a project, and so much more. To me, the library is the heart of the school. It is very saddening that HISD’s Superintendent Mike Miles wants to convert the school libraries into disciplinarian centers. At what cost? It was also noted that with the disciplinarian centers, students who are misbehaving will be sent to the center to watch class virtually.

Libraries offer numerous benefits for students. For one it provides them access to information and resources. Not every student will be going home to a computer or access to WIFI. What about those students who used the library for a computer to do their assignments, projects, etc. Where do those students go? In addition, some libraries have been used where students can go for tutorials and to learn from other students. For some students, it is also a hang out spot for clubs and organizations to have their meetings and socialize.

Most importantly, research has shown that libraries are effective with students. According to the U.S. National Commission on Librarians and Information Science, ‘’Across the United States, research has shown that students in schools with good school libraries learn more, get better grades, and score higher on standardized test scores than their peers in schools without libraries.” If research shows that students are successful with libraries, why not keep them? They have a positive impact on students and can be considered a safe place for them as well.

I really hope Superintendent Miles will reconsider his decision on converting the libraries. It will truly be a disservice to all students, faculty, and staff. We need our librarians and we need our libraries.