Photo Credit: Randall McHenry

Kappa League was founded on Thursday, February 12, 1969, by the Los Angeles Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., at Alain LeRoy Locke High School. Kappa League was adopted by the Grand Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. at the 56th Grand Chapter, which was held August 12-15, 1970. The Kappa Instructional Leadership League founders were Mel L. Davis, an Elder Watson Diggs Awardee, and Edgar H. Bishop. Under the chairmanship of Davis, the Los Angeles Alumni Chapter’s Social Action Program took the form of a training activity for young men of the Alain Leroy Locke High School. The Kappa Instructional Leadership League was designed to help young men grow, receive, and develop their leadership talents in every phase of human endeavor. It provided both challenging and rewarding experiences, which richly enhanced their lives. Membership was open to male students from the tenth through the twelfth grades.

The National Kappa League has now grown to include high school young men from 9th– 12th grade. Kappa League’s national four major initiatives include college prep, college success, social active/ community, and positive vision. The College Prep National Kappa League program provides educational college readiness opportunities for its students. This program utilizes the following tools and activities to foster college enrollment and academic success such as Naviance, college signing day, virtual college tours, virtual college conversations, Black college expo collaboration, and common Black app. Mentoring doesn’t necessarily end when students venture onto college. The College Success National Kappa League initiative promotes local interaction with former students and national mentoring for former Kappa leaguers and undergrad brothers. The third initiative is social action/community service.

Kappa League members work together to meet their community service obligations to learn responsible citizenship. Some of the national initiatives Kappa League participates in National Voter Registration Day, Room 2 Read, and community service. Positive Vision is the final Kappa League Initiative. Through club-oriented activities, the officers and members of the Kappa League perform projects that will expose them to planning, execution, reporting ideas, and simulating good leadership characteristics designed to raise their aspiration levels. Some of these activities include KLTV and NGR Social Media – #campaigns.

Kappa Alpha Psi Houston Alumni chapter has taken great care in developing genuine, quality, and caring relationships with the Kappa League crew. This year students have participated in a STEM event at iFly – Houston, Annual College Tour (10 Colleges and Universities, Community Service events, Christmas and Thanksgiving food distributions, Historic College Park Cemetery cleanup (one of 3 oldest in Houston), the Houston Food Bank, and assisted with setting up for a Summer Kickoff Bash at Westbury High School. The Houston Kappa League members were treated to a VIP reception at the Buffalo Soldier Museum, had a virtual reality experience with Microsoft employee Mike Allen, an EA Sports Gaming Experience, and an Art workshop at University of Houston-Downtown. They were also given special presentations from US Coast Guard and US Army representatives to discuss military opportunities and participated in the Guide Right Centennial Celebration in St. Louis, MO.

The Houston Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi was proud to celebrate their fourteen Kappa League 2022 Graduates. These young men have spent one to four years participating in the Kappa League activities. All the Kappa League Graduating Seniors come from all over Houston. The Kappa League graduates are Kyle Kinchen (Lamar HS), Bryan Miles (Summer Creek HS), Gavin Tolbert (Elkins HS), Micah Bryant (Spring Early College Academy), Sean Inman (Westbury Christian), Adian Patterson (Summer Creek HS), Damien Johnson (Spring HS), Willam Simons (Bridgeland HS), Dorrian Toussant II (Energy Institute HS), David Lawson (Harmony School of Discovery), Sabir Muhammad (Westbury HS), Jalen O’Neal (Shadow Creek HS), Landon Simmons (Elkins HS), and Leirone Ramsey (Pearland HS). Each student was blessed with a Dell laptop, courtesy of the Education and Charities Foundation of Houston, presented by President Michael Atkinson. The Houston Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi has developed a six-year partnership with the Education and Charities Foundation of Houston to award Kappa League graduates with a computer to prepare them for success in college.

Kappa League’s parents were allowed to share words of encouragement with all of the graduates and thanked the brothers of Kappa Alpha Psi for investing their time, resources, and care into their sons. Several parents expressed the importance of having educated, positive, professional, and encouraging Black Men to help guide and mold their young men. Charisse Johnson, the mother of Adian Patterson, who will be attending Morehouse College in the fall, believes, “The brothers of Kappa Alpha Psi and the Kappa League experience has made a positive difference in my son and his fellow Kappa League member’s lives.” Mrs. La Quita Inman, the mother of Sean Inman, who will attend Southern University in the Fall, expressed her gratitude for the quality programming and experiences Kappa League gave her son.

The Brothers of Kappa Alpha Psi Houston Alumni work hard to provide all these excellent opportunities to the Kappa League young men. All Kappa League members were invited to celebrate their fellow Kappa League Graduates’ success and enjoy the University of Houston game room after the celebration. During Senior Day, all Kappa League members and their families were treated to lunch to celebrate graduation. These excellent programs provided by the Houston Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi are integral to the success of their program. If you would like to donate to this worthy cause, please visit ecfohouston.org and be sure to note Kappa League in the notes section or select “College Tour.”