JUST SAY, “NO” TO ANOTHER HISD BOND

On June 1, 2023, the Texas Education Agency (T.E.A.) took full control of the Houston Independent School District. Even though we have been historically underfunded by the State of Texas, our taxes make up approximately 90% of HISD’s budget. This does not include the fact that additional monies in the hundreds of millions (known as RECAPTURE) have to be sent back since we are considered a property-rich state. How was the state able to take over the largest school district in the state of Texas, you might ask? The state was able to do so through horrible legislation authored, co-authored, and voted on by your elected employees.
HB 1842 passed in 2015 states, “Any campus 5 years or more [designated] IR (Improvement Required) as of August 15, 2018, the T.E.A. shall appoint a board of managers, close the campus, or order an alternative management of the campus,” which would be a Charter $chool network. SB 1882 passed in 2017 states the campus has to partner with nonprofits, institutions of higher learning, or CHARTER SCHOOL$. Both bills have one thing in common, Charter $chools. ey are considered businesses that should be able to fund themselves without our tax dollars. e schools that we pay taxes on are our business. In business, you should never fund or provide resources or buildings to your competition in order to put yourself out of business with your own money. Bonds and charter schools equal big money!
Now that we know how the Texas state takeover was even legally possible, let’s talk about another bond. I don’t mean James Bond, even though it’s been several of them as well. If We e People no longer have the right to vote our own elected employees in and out, why would We e People give the dictatorship of the T.E.A. another blank check known as a bond? e T.E.A. (Take Everything Away) doesn’t have to listen to constituents or get their input about anything, including how to spend their tax dollars. e infrastructure is now in place to charter the entire district when and if they decide to do so.
They have SUPPORT from the state, a state-appointed superintendent, a board of managers, our money, our property tax, buildings, and dictatorship. Previous bonds have passed every four to six years for the past 26 years. In 1998 (678 million), 2002 (808 million), 2007 (805 million), and 2012 (1.9 billion) totaling 4.3 billion in 14 years. However, a bond passing doesn’t mean that the schools were built or constructed in a timely fashion. Some of the same schools have even closed. This may be a different bond with a much bigger price tag, but this particular bond has legislation, a state-appointed superintendent, and a board of managers that has the power to do whatever they choose to do with or without We The People’s approval. Even though the N.E.S.’s (Not Even Sure) system (experiment) hasn’t been proven, they are considering a bond that could possibly exceed 5 billion dollars.
October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com
As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.
Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.