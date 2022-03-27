By: Bobby E. Mills, Ph.D.

The Founders created an almost perfect governing body document; including the process by which we select judges. However, the Founders could not live within the spiritual framework of the constitutional document themselves, because they owned slaves and they were not going to give them up. Even in the twenty-first century we have GOP Senators who must judge Judges who themselves are not capable of evaluating moral character of Jurists, because many of them are complicit in the events of January 6th, 2021. Thus, their spiritual moral character is not what the Elephant left on the fairgrounds. Moreover, the so-called Red State Republicans who send these types of immoral individuals to the U. S. Senate should be ashamed of themselves! Hence, Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP and White Nationalists: Shame! Shame! Shame!

America’s governing system is called a democracy, but it is not monolithic. The GOP Senatorial mentality selected the last three Supreme Court Justices under the Presidential leadership of Donald J. Trump whose moral character has always been questionable. What a trio to sit in righteous judgment on moral-societal governmental issues! There is nothing in the judicial impeccable record of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson as well as her educational background and judicial experience that is intellectually and morally questionable. Instead of being judged by some of the members of the GOP, they should be in her Federal Courtroom or some other Judges’ Courtroom being judged for their complicity in the immorality and illegalities of the Trump Administration, and above all, their silent consent in the events leading up to and including January 6th, 2021.

Judge Jackson will not only be the first Black female; but she will also be the only Black currently serving on the Supreme Court, because Justice Thomas is in the twilight zone. The upcoming Senatorial hearings will be interesting because everyone is anxiously waiting to see how many GOP Senators will vote to confirm the most qualified individual of the last four Jurists. Making the law politics and the selection of Jurists partisan politics is a disgrace, and most of all, undermines democracy.

Senators; especially Red-State Senators: “How blessed are those whose way is blameless. Who walk in the law of the Lord.” (Psalm 119: 1). America, given our inclusive governing document and the spiritual foundational principles of the Preamble to the U. S. Constitution let US diligently seek to live by the tenets of who we say we are, because: “Blessed is the man that walketh not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor standeth in the way of sinners, nor sitteth in the seat of the scornful. But his delight is in the law of the Lord, and in his law doth he meditate day and night. And he shall be like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that bringeth forth his fruit in his season; his leaf also shall not wither, and whatsoever he doeth shall prosper. The ungodly are not so: but are like the chaff which the wind driveth away. Therefore, the ungodly shall not stand in judgment, nor sinners in the congregation of the righteous. For the Lord knoweth the way of the righteous: but the way of the ungodly shall perish.” (Psalm 1: 1-6). Amen.