All laws should be designed to help individuals morally control “self,” based upon Biblical Truths. Additionally, laws are designed to help individuals learn to live in peace and harmony with each other. Therefore, since we live in a multi-cultural democracy NO ONE should be above the law. Hence, everyone should understand that judging is about TRUTH.

Judge Aileen Cannon missed the mark of the high calling by judging without truth, and creating law in order to justify someone else’s lies, and to justify her own manufactured lies. America’s Justice System should always be about TRUTH and JUSTICE, not personal opinions. Judge Aileen Cannon in the case of Former President Trump against The United States has an unlawful opinion about Law, Justice, and Moral Order paralleling the “Bay of Pigs.”

Now, we spiritually know why most Cuban Americans are Republicans, and why President Trump appointed Federal Judges to the Federal Judiciary system such as Judge Cannon. Justice Clarence Thomas has a similar socio-psychological judging mindset against the Democratic Party, Blacks as well as other minorities. Read the voting record and the opinion documents justifying lies! Judging is about the truth, because judging is about choosing sides, because in every situation there are three sides: right side, wrong side, and God’s side. The eternal spiritual question is who’s on the Lord’s side? America, we can never go wrong when we are on the Lord’s side!

Humanity has always pondered this eternal spiritual question: “There go I except for the grace of GOD”. On the other hand, most White males, such as Donald Trump, ponder “there go I except for the grace of another White male, but in the case of Former President Trump it was a White woman via Senator Rubio.” Most American love to superficially declare that no one is above the rule of law; except certain powerful White males. Judge Aileen Cannon in the Department of Justice’s criminal case against Former President Donald Trump is proof positive of making this statement a living reality.

It appears that Christian Right Evangelicals, The GOP, White Nationalists, Fox “FAKE” News, and some spiritually misguided Blacks and other minorities do not understand neither do they desire to understand multi-cultural democracy, because they are without universal democracy-oriented policies and principles, only lies, conspiracy theories and alternative facts. Obedience to righteous laws and moral order is better than sacrifice, because: “Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people” (Proverbs 14: 34).

God’s Will, Laws and Spiritual Words of Inspiration are the only true foundation for democracy and is never good for White Privilege Autocracy: Power, Privilege and Pleasure. The righteousness of truth is the eternal JUDGE. Therefore, will someone, please inform Judge Cannon that she is sitting in the judgement seat of the scornful, and we all know that worldly mindsets are weak. Thus, God has warned us: “Be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect will of God” (Romans 12: 2). Judge Cannon, “For we must all appear before the judgment seat of Christ; that everyone may receive the things done in his body, according to that he hath done, whether it be good or bad” (2 Corinthians 5: 10). America, it is coming up again! On November 8th, 2022, vote your spiritual moral God conscience for democracy. Amen.