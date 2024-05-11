May 12th, 2024

JOURNEY OF RESILIENCE AND EMPOWERMENT

By: Sharon Jenkins

In the heart of East Texas, amidst the sprawling landscapes and tight-knit communities, a story of resilience and advocacy unfolds through the life and legacy of Mr. Michael Harris. Born in Galveston, Texas, in 1952, and raised in Panola County near Carthage, Harris’s journey exemplifies the transformative power of community support, the pursuit of social justice, and the profound impact of media advocacy in underrepresented communities. The Early Years and Influences Michael Harris’s upbringing was shaped by the challenges of his environment and family
circumstances. Raised by his grandparents alongside his brother due to his mother’s circumstances, he learned early on the value of resilience and the importance of communal bonds. The rural setting of Panola County instilled in him a deep appreciation for community support and the strength that arises from mutual aid.

Harris’s exposure to media during the civil rights era left an indelible mark on his aspirations. Witnessing disparities in media representation fueled his determination to challenge these
narratives and amplify the voices of marginalized communities. His journey began as a quest to redefine storytelling and media representation. Journey to Houston and Media Advocacy
Upon completing high school in 1969, Harris ventured to Houston in pursuit of education and employment opportunities. Houston’s diverse urban landscape provided fertile ground for
his aspirations. He immersed himself in the world of media, driven by a passion to bridge societal divides through authentic storytelling. His career trajectory took shape as he delved into journalism and radio, where he carved out a space to elevate underrepresented voices.

Harris’s work aimed to humanize issues often overlooked by mainstream media, fostering empathy and understanding across cultural and racial lines. Through his efforts, he challenged
stereotypes and amplified narratives that had long been silenced. In his role as radio talk show host at 1230am on KCOH, he spoke his mind giving others the courage to speak theirs.

Advocacy and Community Empowerment Central to Michael Harris’s legacy is his commitment to community empowerment. Beyond the confines of his professional career, Harris engaged
actively with local organizations and initiatives aimed at uplifting disadvantaged communities. He understood the transformative potential of collective action and dedicated himself to fostering social change from the grassroots level. Through his involvement in community projects and advocacy work, Harris became a beacon of hope and inspiration for many, especially
in his role at KCOH. He was named Houston’s Top Jock in 1986 and is a member of the Texas Radio Hall of Fame. His approach was grounded in the belief that lasting change begins
with empowering individuals and communities to become agents of their own progress. His legacy underscores the importance of grassroots activism and the value of investing in community driven initiatives.

