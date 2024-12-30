Jimmy Carter Dies

[Photo: AFP pic]

The 39th President of the United States, Jimmy Carter died yesterday in his hometown in Georgia at 100 years old. Carter was the oldest living former president and the first former president to reach 100. He was a Democrat known for being a Civil Rights activist and increasing Black representation in government, he appointed more Black Americans to federal positions than any previous president. He was also the last Democrat to win the state of Texas in a presidential election; he only served one term 1977-1981 defeating former president Gerald Ford. Carter was unsuccessful in his 2nd attempt to run for office and was defeated by former president Ronald Regan.

President Carter emphasized the advancement of Black people, not only during his presidency but also during his time as Georgia governor. In 2002, he was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize, he was the second Georgian to win, the first being Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1964. One of the reasons he won is because of his dedication to campaigning for human rights. Him and his wife Rosalynn became active in Habitat for Humanity an organization that builds houses for underserved communities.

The Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project is a building houses event organized by Habitat for Humanity that happens every year, one year it is held in the United States and the next year some place internationally. According to Habitat for Humanity, the 2025 event is still happening.

During his time as governor of Georgia, he was vocal about segregation and his disklike for the unfair treatment of Black people, this was rare for Southern politicians at the time. During his presidency, he appointed Patricia Robers Harris, she was the first Black woman to hold a position in the United States Cabinet. Carter was an advocate for Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), in 1980 he signed an executive order designed to increase HBCU participation in federal government programs. He also made sure that the Fair Housing Act was strictly enforced so Black families could live wherever they wanted without discrimination.

Even after leaving office, President Carter was still an advocate for the betterment of Black communities. After his time in office was over him and his wife started the Carter Center in Atlanta, Georgia. The mission is “commitment to human rights and the alleviation of human suffering, the Center seeks to prevent and resolve conflicts, enhance freedom and democracy, and improve health.” The center focused on commitment to causes that often affect Black communities.

President Carter will always be remembered for fighting for fairness and justice. He lived his life on strong Christian principles and believed that everyone deserved the same treatment and opportunities, and he worked hard to make that a reality for Black people. According to CNN in August of this year, President Carter said “I’m only trying to make it to vote for Kamala Harris” at the time he was 99 years old.