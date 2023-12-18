December 19th, 2023

MEDIA KIT

Jarvis Unity in the CommUnity Prayer Breakfast January 13 to feature speaker Dr. Tomika Duffey-Johnson

Jarvis Unity in the CommUnity Prayer Breakfast January 13 to feature speaker Dr. Tomika Duffey-Johnson
(Hawkins, Texas)—Jarvis Christian University is hosting its annual “Unity in the CommUnity” prayer breakfast at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, January 13, 2024 celebrating the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., who advocated for fairness and equality for all citizens through powerful, prayerful and peaceful protest. 
Cost for the breakfast is $10 with proceeds supporting community scholarships benefiting current JCU students and local high school students in Wood and Upshur counties who choose to attend JCU. Deadline to register for the breakfast is Wednesday, January 10. Those interested can register at www.jarvis.edu and click on registration for the Unity in the CommUnity Prayer Breakfast.
Guest speaker for the MLK Prayer Breakfast will be Jarvis alumna Dr. Tomika Duffey-Johnson. After completing her bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies in 2000 at Jarvis, she earned her a Master of Education in Educational Leadership from Prairie View A&M and her Doctor of Education in Educational Leadership degree from Southern Methodist University.  She served the Mesquite Independent School District for 23 years as an elementary special education teacher, a fourth-grade general education teacher, an elementary and middle-school campus principal. She recently accepted an executive director role with feeder schools at the Houston Independent School District.
Born and raised near Gilmer in a rural area known as Simpsonville, Texas, she is the second of eight children reared by her mother and grandparents. At Jarvis, she became a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Her favorite quote from Dr. King is: “If you can’t fly, then run. If you can’t run, then walk. If you can’t walk, then crawl, but whatever you do, you have to keep moving.” Dr. Johnson is respected as a servant leader who is committed to empowering her family, friends, students, teachers, parents, and colleagues to achieve a level of excellence beyond what they can imagine.   
The annual prayer breakfast provides an opportunity for local community members and leaders to pray for area schools, businesses, city government, law enforcement and JCU with a goal to foster unity among diverse ethnicities throughout East Texas.
Jarvis Christian University educates a diverse population of students of all ages intellectually, socially, spiritually and personally. The Jarvis Promise provides students an affordable education within an inclusive environment that is academically challenging yet supportive, nurturing and responsive to the needs of each student.
###
23069-nr
Media contact: Janet Ragland (903)241-5109 cell jragland@jarvis.edu
Janet Ragland, MBA
Director of Public Relations
Jarvis Christian University
(903)730-4890 extension 3006
(903) 241-5109 cell
 

Latest Articles

NEED PAST ISSUES?

Search our archive of past issues Receive our Latest Updates
 
* indicates required

African American News & Issues
6130 Wheatley St
Houston, TX 77091
(713) 692-1892

P.O. Box 41820
Houston, TX 77241

Subscribe to our newsletter

Copyright © 2023. African American News & Issues. All rights reserved. | Private Policy | Terms of Use

Facebook Twitter-square Instagram Youtube-square

October 16, 2023, HOUSTON, TX – Congressional Candidate Amanda Edwards has raised over $1 million in less than 4 months, a substantial sum that helps bolster the frontrunner status of the former At-Large Houston City Council Member in her bid for U.S. Congress. Edwards raised over $433,000 in Q3 of 2023. This strong Q3 report expands on a successful Q2 where Edwards announced just 11 days after declaring her candidacy that she had raised over $600,000. With over $829,000 in cash-on-hand at the end of the September 30th financial reporting period, Edwards proves again that she is the clear frontrunner in the race. “I am beyond grateful for the strong outpouring of support that will help me to win this race and serve the incredible people of the 18th Congressional District,” said Edwards. “We are at a critical juncture in our nation’s trajectory, and we need to send servant leaders to Congress who can deliver the results the community deserves. The strong support from our supporters will help us to cultivate an 18th Congressional District where everyone in it can thrive.” Edwards said. “Amanda understands the challenges that the hard-working folks of the 18th Congressional District face because she has never lost sight of who she is or where she comes from; she was born and raised right here in the 18th Congressional District of Houston,” said Kathryn McNiel, spokesperson for Edwards’ campaign. Edwards has been endorsed by Higher Heights PAC, Collective PAC, Krimson PAC, and the Brady PAC. She has also been supported by Beto O’Rourke, among many others. About Amanda: Amanda is a native Houstonian, attorney and former At-Large Houston City Council Member. Amanda is a graduate of Eisenhower High School in Aldine ISD. Edwards earned a B.A. from Emory University and a J.D. from Harvard Law School. Edwards practiced law at Vinson & Elkins LLP and Bracewell LLP before entering public service. Edwards is a life-long member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Acres Homes. For more information, please visit www.edwardsforhouston.com

As September 13th rolls around, we extend our warmest birthday wishes to the creative powerhouse, Tyler Perry, a man whose indomitable spirit and groundbreaking work have left an indelible mark on the world of entertainment. With his multifaceted talents as an actor, playwright, screenwriter, producer, and director, Tyler Perry has not only entertained but also inspired audiences worldwide, particularly within the African-American community, where his influence and role have been nothing short of powerful. Born in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1969, Tyler Perry’s journey to stardom was a path riddled with adversity. Raised in a turbulent household, he found refuge in writing, using it as a therapeutic outlet. This period of introspection gave rise to one of his most iconic creations, Madea, a vivacious, no-nonsense grandmother who would later become a beloved figure in Perry’s works, offering a unique blend of humor and profound life lessons. Despite facing numerous challenges, including rejection and financial struggles, Perry’s determination and unwavering belief in his abilities propelled him forward. In 1992, he staged his first play, “I Know I’ve Been Changed,” which, although met with limited success, was a pivotal moment in his career. Unfazed by initial setbacks, Perry continued to hone his craft, and by 1998, he had successfully produced a string of stage plays that showcased his storytelling prowess.

Calling all teenage student-athletes! If you have dreams of playing college soccer and wish to represent an HBCU, the HBCU ID Camp is your golden opportunity. From 8 am to 5 pm on November 11-12, Houston Sports Park will transform into a hub for aspiring male and female soccer players. Coaches from HBCUs across the nation will be present to evaluate, scout, and offer valuable feedback. Moreover, they might even spot the next soccer prodigy to join their collegiate soccer programs. This camp is not just about honing your soccer skills but also a chance to connect with the HBCU soccer community. You’ll learn the ins and outs of what it takes to excel on the field and in the classroom, which is crucial for a college athlete. The HBCU ID Camp is an excellent platform to network with coaches, learn from experienced athletes, and take the first steps toward your college soccer journey. To secure your spot at this incredible event, don’t forget to register [here](insert registration link). Space is limited to 120 participants, so make sure to reserve your place before it’s too late. It’s time to turn your dreams of playing college soccer into a reality.

Scroll to Top
Search