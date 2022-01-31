Janet Jackson opens up in Lifetime documentary

Spread the love

By: NNPA

Fans across the nation were glued to their television sets for the premiere of the Lifetime/A&E documentary of the life of pop superstar Janet Jackson. In celebration of the 40th anniversary of Janet Jackson’s eponymous first LP Janet Jackson (1982), the four-hour television event took place over two days.

The fiercely private five-time Grammy award-winner who is part of the Jackson clan, an American musical dynasty, opened up about her rise to superstardom, complicated relationship with her superstar brother Michael, the infamous 2004 Super Bowl incident and subsequent blacklisting by the entertainment industry and becoming a mother at age 50. The documentary was executive produced by Janet and her brother Randy.

Producers Workerbee spent more than three years filming the documentary and were granted exclusive access to archival footage and Janet’s never before seen home videos, along with star-studded interviews. This documentary is being hailed as the definitive story on Janet Jackson, one of the best-selling and highest-earning artists in music history.

The documentary was simulcast on Lifetime and A&E. Part one of the documentary debuted at 8 p.m. ET. and Part two premiered the following night at 8 p.m. EST.